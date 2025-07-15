Marin, Barrett & Murphy Secures Their Clients $11 Million in 3M PFAS Municipal Settlement, Urges PFAS Victims to Act Now

PFAS Lawyers Marin, Barrett, and Murphy PFAS Attorney Matthew Marin Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm Logo

Marin, Barrett, & Murphy secures $11 million for PFAS-impacted water providers; urges those with PFAS related personal injuries to act before legal deadlines.

We are steadfast in our mission to hold 3M and DuPont accountable for the widespread contamination and public health harm caused by their decades of negligence.” — Matthew Marin, Managing Partner

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm, a premier mass tort litigation firm based in Charleston, South Carolina, proudly announces a recovery exceeding $11 million for municipal water provider clients. These settlements resulted from the Aqueous Film-Forming Foam multi-district litigation against PFAS manufacturers (AFF MDL No. 2873), where Marin, Barrett, and Murphy was part of a small group of firms representing impacted water systems in bringing claims against the manufacturers responsible for PFAS contamination. This achievement underscores the Firm’s relentless pursuit of justice for communities harmed by environmental contamination. The Firm is accepting personal injury cases for individuals diagnosed with kidney cancer, testicular cancer, ulcerative colitis, or thyroid cancer due to PFAS exposure. As the PFAS personal injury lawsuits may be nearing a resolution, urgent action is required, as statutes of limitation may soon bar claims. Affected individuals should contact the Firm immediately to protect their rights.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as “forever chemicals,” have contaminated public water systems across the United States, with 2025 EPA data estimating over 158 million Americans potentially exposed through drinking water (U.S. EPA, 2025). These persistent chemicals, used in products like firefighting foam and consumer goods, are linked to serious health conditions, including kidney cancer, testicular cancer, ulcerative colitis, thyroid cancer, according to studies from the National Cancer Institute and the National Academies of Sciences (NCI, 2020; National Academies, 2022). Municipal water providers have faced significant costs for testing and remediation, prompting litigation against manufacturers like 3M and DuPont.

As local counsel in the multi-district litigation (MDL), Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm played a critical role in securing significant compensation for water providers. The Firm assisted clients in gathering evidence and navigating complex settlement processes, ensuring funds to support costly water treatment upgrades. This recovery empowers communities to address PFAS contamination and comply with the EPA’s 2024 drinking water standards, which mandate near-zero PFAS levels.

“We are steadfast in our mission to hold 3M and DuPont accountable for the widespread contamination and public health harm caused by their decades of negligence,” said Matthew Marin, Managing Partner at Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm. “This $11 million recovery is a victory for our clients and their communities, but our fight continues for individuals suffering from PFAS-related illnesses. We urge those affected to act swiftly to seek justice.”

PFAS Exposure and Related Injuries: Act Now

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), dubbed "forever chemicals," persist in our environment and bodies, lurking in everyday items like firefighting foam and cookware. Mounting evidence links PFAS exposure to severe health conditions, including kidney cancer, testicular cancer, ulcerative colitis, and thyroid cancer. For a limited time in 2025, Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm is accepting personal injury cases to fight for those affected.

Kidney cancer begins in kidney tissues, often signaled by blood in the urine, back pain, or unexplained weight loss. Representing 3.7% of annual U.S. cancer cases, its connection to PFAS—especially PFOA—stems from contaminated water studies (National Cancer Institute, 2020).

Testicular cancer, striking men aged 15-35 most often, shows as lumps, pain, or scrotal heaviness. Research ties PFAS exposure, notably from firefighting foam, to heightened risk in exposed groups like firefighters and military personnel (National Academies, 2022).

Ulcerative colitis, a chronic gut inflammation, brings abdominal pain, diarrhea, and rectal bleeding. While its origins are unclear, PFAS is a suspected trigger, with studies noting higher PFAS levels in patients (CDC, 2024).

Time is running out. Statutes of limitation and bellwether trials in the PFAS multidistrict litigation (MDL) loom in late 2025. If you’ve been impacted, contact Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm for a free, no-obligation consultation at https://www.marinbarrettlaw.com or call 888-348-2735. Act swiftly to secure justice and hold polluters accountable.

About Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm

3 Broad St Suite 405

Charleston, SC 29401

(P) 843-642-2449

Responsible Attorney: Matthew Marin

Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, is a leading firm in mass tort litigation, focusing on environmental contamination and product liability cases. At the forefront of the Firm’s environmental litigation practice is Managing Partner Matthew Marin, who brings over 15 years of experience in environmental law and personal injury cases. A graduate of Roger Williams University School of Law, Matthew has been instrumental in litigating complex PFAS water contamination cases, securing significant recoveries for clients and contributing to the remediation of affected water supplies. His strategic approach and dedication to client advocacy have earned him recognition as a member of the American Association for Justice and the National Trial Lawyers. Under Matthew’s leadership, the Firm remains committed to providing compassionate, client-centered representation, ensuring that those harmed by corporate negligence receive the justice they deserve.

Legal Disclaimers

The information in this press release and on our website is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Viewing this content or contacting Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm does not establish an attorney-client relationship; such a relationship is only formed through a written agreement. Each legal case is unique and evaluated based on its individual merits. Past successes, including the verdicts and settlements detailed on our website, do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases. Some cases may not result in any recovery, and Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm cannot guarantee favorable results.

The Firm advances costs and expenses, which are reimbursed only if you recover compensation. You will not be liable for these costs unless a court orders otherwise. Additionally, some legal matters may be referred to other attorneys. The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. Marin, Barrett, and Murphy Law Firm makes no claim that the quality of its legal services is superior to that of other lawyers. The case results, including verdicts and settlements, presented on our website are specific to those individual cases and do not imply or predict similar outcomes in other matters. For legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances, please consult with an attorney.

