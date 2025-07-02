Shapiro Administration Invests $1 Million to Help Bucks County Business Grow, Create and Retain At Least 22 Jobs

In 2025, the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) has approved $21,103,909 in low interest loans that have resulted in $45,742,877 in private investment, the creation of 123 full-time jobs, and retention of 125 existing jobs.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of a $1 million new, low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to help boost business growth and create and retain jobs in Bucks county. The project supported through this loan will inject $2.6 million into the economy, create at least seven new, full-time jobs, and retain 15 existing positions.

So far in 2025, PIDA has approved $21,103,909 in low interest loans that have resulted in $45,742,877 in private investment, the creation of 123 full-time jobs, and retention of 125 existing jobs.

“Through this loan, we are investing in a growing business that will create and retain jobs here in Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is working hard every day to transform our Commonwealth into an economic powerhouse, and PIDA helps give businesses the resources to help make that happen.”

The approved project is as follows:

Bucks County

Filter Services Inc., through the EDC Finance Corporation, was approved for a $1,000,000 loan at a 5.25 percent fixed interest rate to acquire a 23,850-square-foot manufacturing facility on 1.5 acres at 1105 Industrial Boulevard in Upper Southampton Township. The manufacturer and provider of filtration products is relocating 11 miles from its current location at 225 Lincoln Highway in Fairless Hills. The company has outgrown its space and is looking to increase manufacturing output. The industrial building will be used for light manufacturing and will consist primarily of office and warehouse space. As part of this project, Filter Services will create seven new, full-time jobs and retain 15 existing positions.

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been committed to making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation. The 2024-25 enacted budget made significant investments aligned with the overall 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

In his 2025-26 budget proposal, Governor Shapiro is calling for new and expanded investments to implement the economic development strategy and increase the Commonwealth’s competitiveness, including:

$50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $1 million for veteran small business assistance

for veteran small business assistance $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

For more information about the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority or Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

