DPH Encourages Fireworks Safety During Fourth of July Weekend

Jul. 2, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is encouraging residents to practice critical safety precautions when handling fireworks so they can protect themselves and their children during Fourth of July festivities. While fireworks are a source of fun and celebration, they can also cause serious or permanent injury and death if not used properly.

Injuries related to fireworks have significantly increased since 2008, according to data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The CPSC data indicates that there were 14,741 firework-related injuries nationwide in 2024, more than a 50% increase from 2023. Of those injuries, 68% occurred in the one-month span surrounding July 4. Burns were the most frequently estimated type of injury, making up 43% of all firework-related injuries.

“Celebrating is important, but the safety of you and your family is our first priority,” said Heather Kirlough, State Injury Prevention Program Coordinator at DPH. “During the holiday weekend and beyond, South Carolinians should be aware of the dangers of firework-related injuries and take proper precautions.”

The best way to prevent injuries related to fireworks is to leave the displays to trained professionals. However, if you do light up fireworks at home, the CPSC offers tips on how to stay safe:

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use and follow directions carefully.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Light fireworks one at a time, and move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.

After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse or soak the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.

Visit CPSC and the National Council on Fireworks Safety’s pages for more information on staying safe during Fourth of July weekend.

Have a very happy and safe Independence Day!

