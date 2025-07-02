LUCID Futurism® Registered as U.S. Trademark, Signaling a Bold Vision for Afrofuturism and Sci-Fantasy Storytelling

LUCID Futurism®: Life Ultimately Continues in Dreams — Trademark Registered 2025

From novel to movement, LUCID Futurism® becomes official with a U.S. trademark. Fueling empowerment, Afrofuturism, and visionary storytelling.

LUCID Futurism builds momentum through creativity and Afrofuturism, calling dreamers to become architects of their own reality by awakening the hidden power within.” — Akili Damone Hight, Creator of LUCID Futurism®

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hight Networks, Inc. proudly announces that LUCID Futurism® is now a federally registered trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), under Registration No. 7852298. Created by visionary author and technologist Akili Damone Hight , LUCID Futurismmerges Afrofuturism, science fiction, and metaphysics to inspire self-mastery, cultural pride, and radical imagination.Originally introduced through the novel LUCID, the brand follows Evan Wheat, a young man whose journey through lucid dreams, ancient wisdom, and alternate realities reveals a deeper truth about human potential. Since the novel’s debut, LUCID Futurismhas expanded into a growing ecosystem of storytelling, philosophy, content creation, and community-building, all with a mission to awaken inner power and reimagine what’s possible.“LUCID Futurismbuilds momentum through vision, creativity, and Afrofuturism, calling dreamers to become architects of their own reality.”— Akili Damone HightThe trademark milestone reinforces Hight Networks’ commitment to intellectual property ownership, creative independence, and storytelling rooted in both ancestral wisdom and future-forward innovation. It also ensures that the LUCID Futurismbrand is protected as it grows across media, including graphic novels, animation, merchandise, public speaking, and immersive digital experiences.About the BrandLUCID Futurismstands for Life Ultimately Continues in Dreams — where lucid dreaming meets Afrofuturism to unlock the future through imagination, ancestral memory, and inner mastery. It’s more than a catchphrase. It’s a philosophy that invites people to explore consciousness, question reality, and transcend inherited limits. Drawing inspiration from quantum physics, ancestral spirituality, and visionary fiction, the brand speaks to those who are ready to unlock their full potential.Akili’s work has resonated with a cross-generational audience, particularly Gen Z and millennials seeking depth, representation, and purpose-driven creativity. Through short-form video content, public talks, and storytelling on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, the brand continues to grow its presence, fusing entertainment with empowerment.What’s NextWith the official registration secured, Hight Networks, Inc. will continue building out the LUCID Futurismmultiverse. Upcoming initiatives include:- Expanding LUCID into a multimedia franchise — including graphic novels, animation, and a web series- Launching the Lucid Futurism Academy — a creative incubator for young visionaries- Rolling out branded merchandise that reflects the themes of transformation, identity, and higher consciousness- Partnering with educators, artists, and technologists to integrate storytelling into cultural and educational spaces- Appearing at LA Comic Con from September 26–28, 2025, where we will host a booth introducing the LUCID Futurismbrand to fans, creators, and the global comic communityThe future is now… and it’s LUCID.Contact & Mediainfo@lucidfuturism.comLos Angeles, CaliforniaFollow the movement:Instagram • YouTube • Twitter/X: @lucidfuturismHashtags:#LUCIDFuturism #Afrofuturism #Multiverse #LucidDreaming #SciFantasy #RealityBending #QuantumConsciousness #ComicCon2025 #TheFutureIsNow #GraphicNovelSeries

