LUCID Futurism® Registered as U.S. Trademark, Signaling a Bold Vision for Afrofuturism and Sci-Fantasy Storytelling

From novel to movement, LUCID Futurism® becomes official with a U.S. trademark. Fueling empowerment, Afrofuturism, and visionary storytelling.

LUCID Futurism builds momentum through creativity and Afrofuturism, calling dreamers to become architects of their own reality by awakening the hidden power within.”
— Akili Damone Hight, Creator of LUCID Futurism®
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hight Networks, Inc. proudly announces that LUCID Futurism® is now a federally registered trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), under Registration No. 7852298. Created by visionary author and technologist Akili Damone Hight, LUCID Futurism® merges Afrofuturism, science fiction, and metaphysics to inspire self-mastery, cultural pride, and radical imagination.

Originally introduced through the novel LUCID, the brand follows Evan Wheat, a young man whose journey through lucid dreams, ancient wisdom, and alternate realities reveals a deeper truth about human potential. Since the novel’s debut, LUCID Futurism® has expanded into a growing ecosystem of storytelling, philosophy, content creation, and community-building, all with a mission to awaken inner power and reimagine what’s possible.

The trademark milestone reinforces Hight Networks’ commitment to intellectual property ownership, creative independence, and storytelling rooted in both ancestral wisdom and future-forward innovation. It also ensures that the LUCID Futurism® brand is protected as it grows across media, including graphic novels, animation, merchandise, public speaking, and immersive digital experiences.

About the Brand
LUCID Futurism® stands for Life Ultimately Continues in Dreams — where lucid dreaming meets Afrofuturism to unlock the future through imagination, ancestral memory, and inner mastery. It’s more than a catchphrase. It’s a philosophy that invites people to explore consciousness, question reality, and transcend inherited limits. Drawing inspiration from quantum physics, ancestral spirituality, and visionary fiction, the brand speaks to those who are ready to unlock their full potential.

Akili’s work has resonated with a cross-generational audience, particularly Gen Z and millennials seeking depth, representation, and purpose-driven creativity. Through short-form video content, public talks, and storytelling on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, the brand continues to grow its presence, fusing entertainment with empowerment.

What’s Next
With the official registration secured, Hight Networks, Inc. will continue building out the LUCID Futurism® multiverse. Upcoming initiatives include:

- Expanding LUCID into a multimedia franchise — including graphic novels, animation, and a web series
- Launching the Lucid Futurism Academy — a creative incubator for young visionaries
- Rolling out branded merchandise that reflects the themes of transformation, identity, and higher consciousness
- Partnering with educators, artists, and technologists to integrate storytelling into cultural and educational spaces
- Appearing at LA Comic Con from September 26–28, 2025, where we will host a booth introducing the LUCID Futurism® brand to fans, creators, and the global comic community

The future is now… and it’s LUCID.

