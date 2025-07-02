Submit Release
Did gas prices go up by 65 cents at the pump? No.

SACRAMENTO — Republicans spent the last 6 months fearmongering that gasoline prices would “increase by 65 cents on July 1.” Did that happen?

The answer: No

In fact, in California, gasoline prices at the pump (on average) are cheaper than yesterday, cheaper than it was on Monday (June 30), cheaper than a week ago, cheaper than a month ago, and cheaper than a year ago (source: AAA)

