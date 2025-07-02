Sterling Staffing Solutions Named a 2025 Best Family-Owned Business by Houston Business Journal

The Founders Family Photo

Sterling Staffing Solutions has been honored as one of the Houston Business Journal’s 2025 Best Family-Owned Businesses.

This award is more than a recognition of business success—it’s a celebration of legacy, purpose, and the people who helped us build something meaningful.” — Dr. Sterling L. Carter

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maceo Carter Investments, LLC, doing business as Sterling Staffing Solutions, is proud to announce its selection as one of the Houston Business Journal’s 2025 Best Family-Owned Business Award** honorees. The recognition highlights the company’s continued excellence, integrity, and impact as a family-led enterprise in the Greater Houston area.Sterling Staffing Solutions was honored at the HBJ Awards Luncheon on June 12, 2025, where co-founders and twin brothers Stephen Levi Carter and Dr. Sterling L. Carter accepted the award. They were joined by members of their family and dedicated employees, underscoring the deep-rooted values and unity that define the organization.The Best Family-Owned Business Awards, hosted annually by the Houston Business Journal, celebrate companies that have successfully blended business success with family values. As one of the region’s leading healthcare staffing firms, Sterling Staffing Solutions has built a strong reputation for providing skilled professionals to long-term care facilities, home health agencies, and hospitals across Texas and beyond."This award is more than a recognition of business success—it’s a celebration of legacy, purpose, and the people who helped us build something meaningful,” said Dr. Sterling Carter. “We’re honored to receive this alongside our family and team.”“Sterling Staffing Solutions was built on the foundation of service, excellence, and trust,” added Stephen Levi Carter. “To be recognized by the Houston Business Journal as one of the best family-owned businesses in the city is a true testament to our mission.”For more on the 2025 Best Family-Owned Business Awards, visit: Event Overview ]( https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/event/171434/2025/best-familyowned-business-awards-2025 List of Honorees ]( https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/news/2025/04/23/best-family-owned-business-awards-honorees-hbj.html About Sterling Staffing SolutionsFounded by twin brothers Dr. Sterling L. Carter and Stephen Levi Carter, Sterling Staffing Solutions provides allied health and nursing professionals to healthcare organizations across Texas. As a minority-owned, award-winning company, Sterling Staffing Solutions has become a respected name in the healthcare staffing industry, committed to excellence, community impact, and family-driven leadership.

