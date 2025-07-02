A Legacy of Culture and Community: Cottagers' 38th Annual House Tour Returns to Martha's Vineyard

Cottagers' House Tour 2024

OAK BLUFFS, MA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cottagers, Inc., a seventy-year-old philanthropic organization comprised of 100 African American female homeowners on Martha’s Vineyard, proudly presents the 38th Annual House Tour, a beloved tradition that invites guests to explore the charm, elegance, and distinctive character of the Island’s most captivating homes. This year’s tour will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, rain or shine.

Each year, the tour provides an intimate glimpse into the heart of the Island’s residential beauty, from quaint, century-old cottages brimming with history and personality to stunning, modern estates that represent the Island’s evolving architectural landscape. Attendees will enjoy an immersive experience that highlights the diversity of the Island’s neighborhoods and celebrates what makes this community such a magical place to live and visit.

“This event is more than just a house tour—it’s a celebration of Island heritage, creativity, and hospitality,” said Christina Clements Thompson, House Tour Committee, Chair. “We’re thrilled to open the doors of these unique homes and gardens to share the stories that make each one special.”

“We’ve loved the Vineyard since the 1960s,” said Ann Stewart. “After a few moves, we found our forever home nestled near the fairways—a timeless, beautifully designed house that easily brings our family together and will be cherished for generations to come. We’re thrilled to share it as part of this year’s house tour.”

Whether you're a history enthusiast, a design lover, or simply a curious traveler, The Cottagers’ House Tour offers inspiration and discovery at every turn.

Proceeds from the House Tour support local charities and initiatives that address housing, food insecurity, and education.

Event Details:

What: The Cottagers’ 38th Annual House Tour

When: Wednesday, July 17, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Rain or Shine

Where: Various homes across the Island (details provided with ticket purchase)

Tickets: Visit: https://www.thecottagersincofmv.org/38th-annual-house-tour or on the day of the tour, tickets can be purchased at the welcome site and start location at Union Chapel, 55 Narragansett Avenue in Oak Bluffs.



About The Cottagers, Inc.

The Cottagers, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) volunteer service organization comprised of 100 African American women homeowners on Martha’s Vineyard. The organization’s mission is to support charitable, educational and community service projects that improve the quality of life on the Island and promote cultural pride. Visit: https://www.thecottagersincofmv.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.