In Case You Missed It: Statement by SFWMD Governing Board Chair Chauncey Goss on Governor Ron DeSantis’ Signing of the FY 2025-26 State Budget

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 2, 2025 Today, South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Chairman Chauncey Goss released the following statement regarding the signing of the state budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 by Governor Ron DeSantis: “Everglades restoration is working! Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the State of Florida continues to lead the way with projects that advance Everglades restoration, improve water quality, increase the capacity of water storage, reduce damaging discharges from Lake Okeechobee and send more clean water south. Since 2019 when Governor DeSantis took office, the District has celebrated 75 project completions, groundbreakings, and other major milestones – the most in state history,” said District Governing Board Chair Chauncey Goss. “We thank the entire Florida Legislature for passing a budget that provides important funding for the restoration of our vital ecosystems. Our economy depends on clean water and healthy coasts. Residents and visitors are depending on us to deliver. This budget ensures we continue our strong momentum to advance projects that are critical for Floridians and their quality of life.” During Governor DeSantis’ first term as Governor, he signed record investments to protect the Everglades and support water quality, investing a record $3.3 billion. At the start of the Governor’s second term, he called for a historic $3.5 billion investment over the next four years. The 2025-26 Budget includes more than $1.4 billion for Everglades restoration and water quality, bringing the total investment during the Governor’s second term to $4.6 billion. This investment includes $830 million for Everglades restoration projects. Everglades restoration highlights for the upcoming fiscal year include: $550 million for Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP).

$64 million for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir to continue the momentum of this critical project to reduce harmful discharges and help send more clean water south of the Everglades.

$50 million for specific project components designed to achieve the greatest reductions in harmful discharges to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Estuaries. $81 million for the Northern Everglades and Estuaries Program (NEEPP) and dispersed water storage projects. Media Contact: Randy Smith | rrsmith@sfwmd.gov | Office: 561-682-6197 | Cell: 561-389-3386 ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.