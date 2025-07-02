Submit Release
SID MILLER STATEMENT ON DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE ESTABLISHING NATIONAL DEFENSE AREAS AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER

“I fully support President Trump and the U.S. Department of Defense’s move to create National Defense Areas along the southern border. Farmers and ranchers, especially in border regions, face daily threats from illegal crossings, drug cartels, and human traffickers who damage property, steal resources, and endanger lives. This issue isn't limited to Texas; it poses a national security threat affecting our food supply and rural economies. I applaud President Trump’s Executive Order to reinforce the military’s role in border security and encourage federal officials to collaborate with local authorities and landowners. Securing the border is essential for protecting both Texas and U.S. agriculture.”

