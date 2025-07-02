The Future of Acrylic Acid Market 2025: Emerging Trends and Growth Projections, 2030

Acrylic Acid Markets Analysis

The global acrylic acid market is projected to reach $19.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research (AMR) has recently published a report on the acrylic acid market . According to the study, the industry is anticipated to acquire a value of $19.2 billion by 2030, indicating a significant increase from $12.0 billion in 2020. This represents an impressive CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2021-2030). The research study provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market size and share, growth perspectives, dynamic trends, regional insights, and the competitive landscape.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/221 AMR's research analysts and industry experts utilize advanced business tools to provide precise data and statistics, enabling businesses to make informed investment choices and maintain a competitive edge in the market. The report also highlights the key factors driving industry expansion, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These valuable insights assist stakeholders in expanding their product and service offerings.Emerging Trends in the Acrylic Acid IndustrySustainable production methodsWith the rise in environmental regulations and growing consumer preference for sustainable products, the acrylic acid industry is focusing on greener production methods. BASF and Arkema are developing bio-based acrylic acid using renewable raw materials like glycerin. For instance, BASF is exploring the use of biomass-derived feedstocks to reduce carbon footprints.Advanced catalysts and process innovationsEnhancements in catalyst technologies and operational efficiencies are essential for cost reduction and minimizing environmental impacts. Advances in catalysts used in the manufacturing process are boosting output and decreasing waste products. For example, the development of specialized catalysts has enabled a more effective transformation of propylene into acrylic acid.Buy Latest Version of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/acrylic-acid-market/purchase-options Increased demand from superabsorbent polymersThe acrylic acid industry is being fueled by the increased need for superabsorbent polymers, which are commonly found in hygiene products such as diapers and adult incontinence products. In response to the growing demand, companies such as Evonik are expanding their production capacities for superabsorbent polymers. The growing geriatric population and rising birth rates in specific regions are influencing this demand.Growing applications in adhesives and sealantsAcrylic acid and its derivatives are more commonly utilized in adhesives and sealants due to their exceptional bonding properties. Leading companies like Henkel and 3M are developing top-quality acrylic adhesives suitable for the automotive, construction, and consumer goods industries. These adhesives offer better durability and performance under various conditions.Digitalization and Industry 4.0The integration of digital technologies in manufacturing is helping to increase efficiency and reduce costs. Companies are adopting Industry 4.0 technologies, such as the IoT and AI, to monitor and enhance the acrylic acid production process in real time. For instance, Dow Chemical uses digital twin technology and predictive maintenance to improve plant performance.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/221 Regional InsightsThe research report provides a comprehensive regional analysis of the global acrylic acid market, focusing on performance in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the LAMEA regions. It delves into the unique trends, growth factors, and challenges specific to each region. This detailed analysis provides businesses and stakeholders with the information they need to make informed decisions tailored to the unique dynamics and circumstances of each region. Understanding local market realities is essential for strategic planning and investment decisions.Competitive LandscapeThe AMR study examines the competitive landscape of the global acrylic acid market, offering a detailed overview of the product portfolios, operational strategies, competitive strengths, and growth strategies of leading industry players. Through detailed analysis, AMR highlights how these top entities utilize innovative tactics to sustain their competitive advantage. This information aids businesses and stakeholders in making informed decisions to promote evolution and growth.Some top companies profiled in this report include:Myriant CorporationArkema S.A.BASF SESIBURLG Chem Ltd.The Lubrizol CorporationThe Dow Chemical CompanyEvonik Industries AGFormosa Plastic GroupMitsubishi Chemical Holdings CorporationAccess Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/acrylic-acid-market To sum up, the AMR report is an essential resource for the global acrylic acid market, providing up-to-date information and comprehensive analysis. It enables businesses and stakeholders to make informed investment decisions, enhance their market positions, and develop strategies to ensure long-term growth. 