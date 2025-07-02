Secretary of State Warner offers advice to WV business owners that missed Annual Report deadline

Charleston, W.Va. – The deadline for West Virginia businesses to file their 2025 Annual Report was midnight on Monday, June 30. WV Secretary of State Kris Warner is advising those business owners that missed the deadline that filing late and paying a late fee is better than never, or otherwise they risk potential administrative dissolution.

More than 155,000 businesses operating in the State of West Virginia are required to file an Annual Report. The filing period runs from January 1 to June 30 each year.

Secretary Warner reports that about 50,000 of those businesses missed the June 30 deadline, which is consistent with past years’ data. However, he said that missing the filing deadline could have serious consequences.

"Those businesses who did not file their Annual Report are no longer in compliance or in good standing with the State of West Virginia," said Secretary Warner. "Businesses that do not remain in good standing with the State may jeopardize their banking relationships, contractual obligations or opportunities, and their ability to legally conduct business."

The WVSOS Business Division has been publicizing the filing requirements and encouraging businesses to file their Annual Report since January 1 through a variety of direct communications, telephone calls, social and traditional media. Those who did not file by June 30 are now subject to a statutory $50 late fee that cannot be waived by the Office.

"Annual Reports are simple and necessary for businesses to operate in our communities. They provide the most up to date information about businesses, as well as the correct addresses and contact information for legal process and other requirements in law," Secretary Warner said. "I'm encouraging all late filers to file as soon as possible. If you need assistance, please call our Business Division or log on to our website at WVSOS.gov."

The Business Division can be contacted by phone at (304) 558-8000.