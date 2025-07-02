Rosec Jewels Announces U.S. Independence Day Jewelry Sale Featuring 20% Off and Free Moissanite Studs

Celebrate Independence Day with 20% off, free Moissanite studs, and ethical lab-grown jewelry from Rosec Jewels—limited-time offer!

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This 4th of July, Rosec Jewels—America’s trusted name in fine lab-grown jewelry—is igniting celebrations with its grand Independence Day Sale. Customers across the USA can enjoy 20% OFF sitewide, receive a free Moissanite stud earring, and even stand a chance to win a surprise gift by simply sharing their purchase on social media and subscribing to Rosec Jewels’ YouTube channel.

With over 10,000 happy customers and a 4.7-star TrustPilot rating, Rosec Jewels is proud to offer ethically crafted and exquisitely designed pieces including:

-> Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Rings
-> Moissanite Wedding Bands
-> Dainty Stud Earrings
-> Colorful Lab-Grown Gemstone Jewelry
-> Ready-to-Ship Essentials (Fast delivery in the USA)

Made-to-Order Perfection & Fast USA Delivery
Whether it's a timeless diamond ring or a vibrant colored gemstone, each piece is handcrafted with precision. Customers can choose between Made-to-Order designs—crafted uniquely for them—or explore the Ready-to-Ship collection, delivered within 24 hours across the USA.
-> Made-to-Order Masterpieces – custom-crafted with care (ships securely with insured delivery)
-> Ready-to-Ship Collection – ships within 24 hours across the USA

🛍️ Independence Day Offer Highlights
🎁 20% Off All Jewelry
💎 Free Moissanite Stud Earrings
🎉 Lucky Surprise Gifts for those who share their purchase & follow on YouTube

💎 Why Shop Rosec Jewels?

Customer Love Speaks Volumes
"I had a great experience with Rosec Jewels. They kept in touch with me the whole time from beginning to end. Very professional and my ring is absolutely beautiful and well made. It even came a day early!" – Verified TrustPilot Review

Check More Review on Trustpilot: https://www.trustpilot.com/review/rosecjewels.com

✅ Certified Gemstones & Hallmarked Jewelry
Every piece at Rosec Jewels comes with gemstone certification and proper hallmarking, ensuring authenticity, transparency, and long-lasting value.

🌱 Ethical & Sustainable Practices
Rosec Jewels is built on conscious luxury—using lab-grown diamonds and gemstones to reduce environmental impact and promote conflict-free sourcing.

Enjoy a Seamless Shopping Experience:

💳 Secure Payment Methods
🔐 Free One-Year Warranty
🔄 30-Day Easy Return Policy
🛍️ Buy Now, Pay Later with Shop Pay
📦 Free & Insured USA Shipping

This Independence Day, light up your jewelry box with the brilliance of lab-grown elegance and unbeatable savings.

Start Shopping Now at https://www.rosecjewels.com

Ankit Gupta
Rosec Jewels LLC
+1 347-923-6675
harshita@rosecjewels.com

Contact
Ankit Gupta
Rosec Jewels LLC
+1 347-923-6675 harshita@rosecjewels.com
Company/Organization
Rosec Jewels LLC
64 W 48th ST STE 1406
New York, New York, 10036
United States
+1 318-479-0290
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
