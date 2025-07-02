MEC Gaoage Molapisi extends term of office for interim board of North West Housing Corporation

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, has officially extended the term of office for the interim board of the North West Housing Corporation (NWHC).

The interim board was initially appointed in April 2025 in accordance with Section 3(2) of the North West Housing Corporation Act (Act No. 24 of 1982). Their term is now extended, effective 01 July 2025, to continue serving until a fully constituted permanent board is appointed.

The extension of the board’s term is a necessary step to ensure oversight, maintain administrative continuity, and allow the Corporation to implement its mandate.

MEC Molapisi reaffirmed his confidence in the interim board’s ability to carry out its duties with professionalism, accountability, and integrity.

“The current interim board possesses the requisite knowledge and experience to drive the NWHC mandate, particularly as we drive the process to finalise the appointment of the new board,” concluded Molapisi.

