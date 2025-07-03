Caprinos Pizza Nottingham City Brings Award-Winning Pizza to Nottingham City

Logo of Caprinos Pizza caprinos pizza nottingham city opening day Caprinos Pizza Nottingham City interior

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caprinos Pizza, one of the UK's fastest-growing pizza chains, is delighted to announce the opening of its newest location in Nottingham City. The brand-new restaurant at 186 Carlton Road, NG3 2BB now serves the local community with a comprehensive halal menu, featuring freshly prepared ingredients and the exceptional service that has earned Caprinos national recognition.

This strategically located branch marks Caprinos' continued expansion across the Midlands, bringing the brand's signature Italian-style pizzas to Nottingham residents, students, and workers. As one of the standout pizza restaurants Nottingham has to offer, the restaurant specialises in large 15-inch pizzas alongside an extensive menu of sides, fresh salads, indulgent desserts, and premium milkshakes.

Exceptional Quality and Service Standards:

Caprinos Pizza Nottingham City delivers what the company calls an Outstanding experience through its commitment to fresh dough made daily, premium ingredients sourced from trusted suppliers, and rigorous quality control that ensures flavour consistency across every order. The restaurant caters to diverse customer needs, from busy families seeking convenient meal solutions to university students and professionals looking for late-night dining options.

Operating seven days a week until 2 AM, the new branch addresses the growing demand for quality food service during extended hours, particularly serving Nottingham's vibrant nightlife and student population. The store is also a convenient choice for anyone seeking reliable pizza delivery Nottingham-wide.

"At Caprinos Pizza, we're passionate about delivering delicious, high-quality pizza made with the freshest ingredients," said a company spokesperson. "Whether customers are ordering a classic Margherita or exploring our bold specialty flavours, we're proud to serve our community with food that brings people together. There's genuine JOY IN EACH SLICE of what we create."

Award-Winning Heritage and Market Leadership

What Makes Caprinos Nottingham City Special:

Industry Recognition:

* One of the few national pizza chains in the UK offering a fully halal-certified menu across all locations, meeting the dietary requirements of diverse communities

* Double award-winner at the prestigious Pizza & Pasta Industry Awards in 2018 and 2020

* Recognised as Papa's Best Small Pizza Chain for three consecutive award cycles: 2018, 2020, and 2022

* Consistent high ratings for food quality, customer service, and operational excellence

Operational Excellence:

* Extended operating hours until 2 AM daily, addressing late-night dining demand

* Comprehensive delivery coverage across NG1, NG2, NG3, NG4, NG5, NG6, NG7, NG8, NG11, NG12, and NG13 postcodes

* Advanced online ordering system

* Dedicated customer service team ensuring order accuracy and satisfaction

Customer-Focused Promotions

Current Special Offers:

* Buy One Get One Free Every Tuesday on all pizza orders

* Perfect for families, student groups, office teams, and social gatherings

* Regular seasonal promotions and loyalty rewards programme

* Group ordering discounts for large parties and corporate events

Community Partnership and Social Responsibility

Caprinos Pizza demonstrates its commitment to community welfare through its groundbreaking partnership with Lucy Air Ambulance for Children (Lia's Wings), making it the first official corporate partner of this vital UK charity. The organisation provides emergency air transfers for critically ill babies and children across the country, often in life-or-death situations where time is crucial.

Since establishing this partnership in March 2022, Caprinos has raised an impressive £14,400 through various fundraising initiatives including customer donation roundups, staff-organised raffles, and targeted fundraising campaigns. This contribution is sufficient to fund at least one complete life-saving air transfer, directly supporting families during their most challenging moments.

"Our partnership with Lia's Wings reflects our core values of community support and making a positive difference beyond just serving great food," added the spokesperson. "Every pizza sold contributes to a cause that genuinely saves young lives."

Rapid National Expansion and Growth Strategy

About Caprinos Pizza UK:

Founded in 2014 in Didcot, Oxfordshire, Caprinos has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade. Following successful expansion through key markets including Aylesbury, various Northamptonshire locations, and strategic urban centres, the brand now operates over 100 branches nationwide.

Recent expansion highlights include successful launches in high-profile locations such as Cambridge, Watford, East Sheen, Kettering, and Gloucester, each tailored to serve local community preferences while maintaining brand consistency.

Future Growth Plans:

* Aggressive expansion strategy targeting 20+ new site openings in 2025

* Strategic goal to reach 200 operational locations by 2030

* Focus on university towns, suburban family areas, and urban centres with late-night dining demand

* Continued investment in technology, staff training, and supply chain optimisation

Serving Nottingham's Diverse Community

The Nottingham City location has been specifically designed to serve the area's diverse demographic, from young professionals in the city centre to families in surrounding residential areas. As one of the leading pizza Nottingham destinations, the restaurant's halal certification ensures accessibility for Muslim customers, while the extensive menu caters to various dietary preferences and requirements.

With Nottingham's significant student population and thriving nightlife, the extended opening hours until 2 AM position Caprinos as an essential dining option for the local community.

