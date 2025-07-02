New Political Novel Sparks National Reflection Ahead of Independence Day

An unflinching look at how freedom unravels when fear replaces civic courage and silence replaces dissent.

Before the fireworks, a question: What if freedom is fading? On July 2, John Brodie begins a five-day campaign to remind America what it’s forgetting.

Independence is not a holiday. It is a daily choice between liberty and comfort, truth and illusion, and whether we still have the courage to defend what freedom truly means.” — John Ashmead Brodie

FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress cast the vote that declared independence from British rule. Though July 4 is celebrated as Independence Day, it was on July 2 that the decision was made to break from the British Crown. Today, on this historically significant date, author John Ashmead Brodie launches a bold new campaign for his debut novel, The Tipping Point : The Republic on the Brink.Timed just days before America’s 249th Independence Day, the novel asks a sobering question: Are Americans still free in the way the Founders intended, or have the institutions they built begun to unravel?A Nation in QuestionSet in a near-future United States dominated by authoritarian politics and AI-driven control, the novel presents a speculative world that is alarmingly plausible. In Brodie’s vision, democracy is not toppled by revolution, but by slow erosion. Corporate power, media consolidation, and mass surveillance have replaced public discourse with algorithmic programming and apathy.The story follows ordinary citizens, spiritual leaders, AI ethicists, and disillusioned political insiders who form a nonviolent movement based on conscience, truth, and unity. The novel is as much a warning as it is a call to action.Current trends suggest this fiction reflects reality. According to Pew Research (April 2025), only 14 percent of Americans trust the federal government to do what is right. A recent NPR/Ipsos poll shows that nearly 70 percent believe democracy is in crisis. The 2024 election saw record-low youth turnout and a historic rise in misinformation driven by generative AI.A Five-Day Campaign of National ReflectionFrom July 2 to July 6, Brodie’s team will release a series of daily statements addressing the deeper themes of the book and the present-day American condition.• July 2: The Quiet Collapse of Independence• July 3: Silicon Tyranny and the Algorithmic State• July 4: A New Declaration for a Fractured Republic• July 5: The Return of Conscience and Collective Faith• July 6: What Comes After Illusion"In 1776, independence was a moral act, not a holiday," said Brodie. "This book asks whether we still have the courage to choose liberty, or whether we’ve grown too comfortable watching it slip away."About the BookThe Tipping Point: Republic on the BrinkBy John Ashmead BrodieThis novel blends speculative fiction, spiritual insight, and political urgency. It explores a United States at the edge of collapse and a movement that rises in response, not with violence, but with a radical return to love, civic unity, and truth. Buy now on Amazon: THE TIPPING POINT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.