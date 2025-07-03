Key Trend In The Eye-Drop And Lubricants Market In 2025: Estrogen-Based Therapy Enhances Menopause Symptom Management

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Eye-Drop And Lubricants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 - stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eye-drop and lubricants market size has grown substantially in recent years, with the value forecasted to increase from $20.51 billion in 2024 to $21.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.4%. This growth can be attributed to increased demand for effective treatments, increased screen time, and expanding contact lens usage stimulated by the digital lifestyle.

What Does The Future Hold For The Eye-Drop And Lubricants Market?

The eye-drop and lubricants market size for eye-drop and lubricants is expected to continue on its growth trajectory in the coming years. It is forecasted to reach $26.47 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The factors driving this growth include rising awareness of eye health, increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome DES, an aging population, and growing instances of allergies and environmental irritants. Moreover, the forecast period is expected to witness innovative trends such as integration with digital eye health monitoring, expansion of smart delivery systems, wider use in post-surgical recovery, and strategic collaborations.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24530&type=smp

What Is Propelling The Growth Of The Eye-Drop And Lubricants Market?

One of the critical accelerators for this eye-drop and lubricants market sector's growth is the rising prevalence of vision-related cases. These comprise medical conditions, disorders, or issues that affect the clarity or comfort of vision. Increased screen time, particularly among children and young adults, results in digital eye strain and accelerates the development of myopia. Eye drops and lubricants help mitigate symptoms of vision-related conditions such as dry eye, irritation, and redness by providing moisture, reducing inflammation, and improving the stability of the tear film, enhancing eye comfort and visual clarity. For instance, in October 2024, the Royal National Institute of Blind People projected that the number of people with severe sight loss or registered as blind will increase by 29%, rising from 298,000 in 2022 to 379,000 by 2035.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Eye-Drop And Lubricants Market?

Major companies operating in the eye-drop and lubricants market are Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alcon Inc., Genentech Inc., Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Alimera Sciences Inc., Scope Ophthalmics Ltd., Lenz Therapeutics Inc., Eyeris Vision Care Pvt. Ltd., Nicox S.A., Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Allergan plc, Jawa Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Medtech Products Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/eye-drop-and-lubricants-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Eye-Drop And Lubricants Market?

Companies in the eye-drop and lubricants market concentrate on introducing innovative solutions, such as vitamin D3-enriched lubricating eye drops, to address dry eye symptoms more effectively. These eye-drops not only relieve symptoms but also provide anti-inflammatory and immune-regulatory benefits.

How Is The Eye-Drop And Lubricants Market Segmented?

The eye-drop and lubricants market can be categorized based on type, formulation type, distribution channel, application, and end-user.

Types include:

1 Antibiotics

2 Hormones

3 Artificial Tears

4 Other Types

Formulation types range from liquid, ointment, gel, to spray. Distribution channels include online retail, pharmacies, supermarkets or hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Applications extend from eye disease, eye care to other applications. End-users include hospitals, clinics, homecare, and eyewear centers.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Eye-Drop And Lubricants Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the eye-drop and lubricants market and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Bioidentical Hormones Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioidentical-hormones-global-market-report

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-hormonal-replacement-therapy-global-market-report

Hormone Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hormone-therapy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.