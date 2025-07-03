Increasing Demand For Effective Pain Management Solutions: Key Driver In The Facet-Joint Injection Market In 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Effective Pain Management Solutions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A deep dive into this high-potential market reveals promising projections. The facet-joint injection market size has shown substantial growth in recent years, surging from $2.78 billion in 2024 to $2.97 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This growth can be traced back to numerous factors, including a rise in chronic back and neck pain, a widespread preference for minimally invasive pain treatments, an aging population struggling with spinal degeneration, increased availability of image-guided injection procedures, and a growing awareness about non-surgical pain relief options.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Facet-Joint Injection Market Size?

The facet-joint injection market size of facet-joint injections is set to see robust growth in the coming years, expanding to a striking $3.85 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the surging demand for non-opioid pain management solutions, increased adoption of image-guided injection technologies, a growing emphasis on outpatient and day-care procedures, the rise of regenerative injection therapies, and significant healthcare investments in spinal disorder treatments.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Facet-Joint Injection Market?

Several trends will dominate the forecast period including advancements in ultrasound and fluoroscopy-guided injections, improved drug formulations for extended pain relief, development of combination therapies for joint pain, innovation in regenerative treatments such as platelet-rich plasma and stem cells, and the rise of wearable tech for post-injection monitoring.

Medical practitioners and patients alike are grappling with a rising prevalence of spinal diseases and chronic back pain, spurring demand for effective, lower-disruption therapies, such as facet-joint injections. These long-term conditions affecting the spine, like disc degeneration, arthritis, or nerve compression, cause consistent discomfort and severely limit mobility.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Facet-Joint Injection Market?

Various noteworthy companies are operating in the facet-joint injection market. These include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Arthrex Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Pacira BioSciences Inc., Bioventus Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Symbiotec Pharmalab Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Facet-Joint Injection Market?

Many among these key players in the facet-joint injection market are shifting their focus towards the development of innovative products, such as the facet fusion systems. These systems are medical devices engineered to fuse and stabilize the facet joints of the spine and promote growth between the vertebrae adjacent to each other. Companies such as the US-based Aurora Spine Corporation have received 510k clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for their AEROTM Facet Fusion System which helps in improving procedural efficiency and long-term outcomes in patients suffering from chronic back pain induced by facet joint disorders.

How Is The Facet-Joint Injection Market Segmented?

The facet-joint injection market is divided into various segments and subsegments, which encapsulates the breadth and depth of this promising market.

1 By Product Type: Corticosteroids, Local Anesthetics, Hyaluronic Acid, Other Product Types

2 By Application: Cervical Facet Joints, Thoracic Facet Joints, Lumbar Facet Joints, Facet Joint Injections

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Facet-Joint Injection Market?

Geographically, North America was the largest region in the facet-joint injection market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

