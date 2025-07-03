Bluegrace Energy Bolivia Receives LOI from CHDOI to Explore Participation in Peru’s ZOFRATACNA Green Energy Project

BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA (BGEB) BGEB - Proud Sponsor of BIBO Park ZOFRATACNA - Peru Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT) CHINA HUADIAN OVERSEAS INVESTMENT CO. LTD - LOI

Pilot Project to Power Peru’s First Vegan Factory with Fully Tokenized Carbon Credits – A Bold Leap Toward Sustainable Industry and Green Finance.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluegrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) proudly acknowledges the recent expression of interest received from China Huadian Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. (CHDOI), the international investment platform of China Huadian Corporation, one of China’s “Big Five” state-owned power giants. With over 214 GW in generation capacity and more than 50% clean energy integration, CHDOI’s engagement signifies a notable milestone in the global alignment of sustainable energy ambitions.This interest emerges amid BGEB’s advancement of a landmark pilot project in Peru: the development and implementation of a 100% renewable energy system for Frigoríficos Kobefood S.A.C. (FKF), a pioneering vegan food manufacturer operating within ZOFRATACNA, Peru’s premier Free Trade Zone. The project is part of the Eco-Industrial Parks Development Program (PEI Perú – Phase II), an initiative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), supported by the Swiss Economic Cooperation (SECO).🔋 World-First: Tokenized Carbon Credit-Financed Energy SystemAt the heart of this initiative is an innovative financing model utilizing Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Tokens (BGACT), the first fully traceable, ISIN -backed digital asset based on certified forest carbon sequestration. Traded on the NeXchange platform, BGACT will enable FKF to become Latin America’s first industrial site to fully finance its energy transition via tokenized voluntary carbon credits.The benefits include:• Complete transparency and traceability• Alignment with UN SDGs• Seamless integration with ESG reporting strategies🔋 Green Energy Infrastructure in an UN-Supported Industrial EcosystemThe solar + battery microgrid system to be installed at FKF’s site will create:• An off-grid capable, smart, resilient energy solution• Substantial reductions in carbon footprint and operating costs• A scalable, replicable model for other free zones across the worldThis effort fortifies FKF’s position in the PEI Peru Phase II program, emphasizing:• Cleaner production• Resource efficiency and industrial symbiosis• Circular economy adoptionZOFRATACNA’s unique investment incentives—zero income tax, VAT, and import duties until 2041—further reinforce the strategic value of this eco-industrial transformation.🔋 Growing Global InterestBGEB confirms that it is currently in the early phase of exploratory discussions with several global firms interested in both the financing and construction of this flagship project. The recent non-binding letter of intent from CHDOI reflects a shared commitment to assess collaboration opportunities seriously and proceed toward possible next steps, subject to due diligence and mutual agreement on key terms.🔋 Setting the Standard for Sustainable IndustryThis initiative demonstrates how private enterprise, digital innovation, and international cooperation can drive real-world climate action. It aligns with the core tenets of the Paris Agreement, Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), and SDG-driven industrial development models.- - - - - - - - - - -🔗 Learn More🌐 Frigorificos Kobe Food (FKF): http://fkf.pe/ 🌐 ZOFRATACNA: https://www.zofratacna.com.pe/ 🌐 ZOFRATACNA / ONUDI Participaction Program: https://tinyurl.com/495ey2ev - - - - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy, environmental, business, and climate governance experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ - - - - - - - - - - -🌍 For corporate inquiries related to investment or strategic alliances:JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - - -📧 For all media inquiries, please contact:

