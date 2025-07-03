Gateville Law Firm Named Best Law Firm in Kendall County for 2025

Gateville, IL Estate Planning Lawyer Sean Robertson

Trusted Estate Planning and Real Estate Attorney in Yorkville, IL

YORKVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateville Law Firm in Yorkville, Illinois is proud to announce that we’ve been named Best Law Firm in the 2025 Best of the Fox Readers’ Choice Awards. This recognition comes directly from local residents who voted for the businesses they trust most in Kendall County.

In addition, our founding attorney, Sean Robertson, was honored as a 2025 Elite Lawyer—a distinction awarded to experienced attorneys who demonstrate outstanding legal service and high ethical standards.

Sean Robertson has also been a member of Wealth Counsel since December 2023. Wealth Counsel is a national organization that provides legal education, drafting software, and a professional community for attorneys who focus on estate planning, business planning, and elder law.

With over 21 years of experience, Attorney Robertson has become a trusted advisor for families and businesses throughout Kendall County and nearby areas. He focuses on estate planning, real estate, asset protection, and business law. Clients routinely praise him for his approachable style, attention to detail, and deep understanding of the law.

“Whether we are helping someone buy a home, set up a trust, or protect their assets, our mission is to make the legal process simple and stress-free,” says Attorney Robertson.

Sean has also educated fellow consumers, business owners, and landlords at events hosted by Chicago State University and the Three Rivers Association of Realtors. Attorney Robertson has taught his fellow lawyers Estate Planning to Asset Protection Techniques at National Business Institute, Inc.

