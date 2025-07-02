Global Fire Truck Industry to Expand at 5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), Reaching USD 9.9 Billion by 2032

Fire Truck Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise in the awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to reduce carbon emissions have driven the demand for electric and hybrid fire trucks in Europe. Moreover, there is a surge in the development of the electric vehicle market in the firefighting sector. For instance, in October 2020, Rosenbauer, a manufacturer of fire-service vehicles and Volvo, a Swedish multinational manufacturer of luxury vehicles partnered to develop an innovative electric fire truck that offers zero-emission firefighting capabilities. The electric fire truck aims to address sustainability concerns and reduce environmental impact by eliminating tailpipe emissions associated with traditional diesel-powered fire trucks. Such developments highlight the potential for electrification in specialized vehicle segments and promote the adoption of sustainable solutions in the fire truck industry.According to the report, the global fire truck market size generated $6.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $9.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6641 A fire truck is a vehicle that is specifically constructed and equipped to respond to emergencies such as fires, hazardous material events, medical emergencies, and extrication scenarios. They are an essential component of fire departments and emergency response services, helping to protect lives and property during fire and disaster conditions. Fire trucks are designed to carry essential firefighting supplies such as ladders, hoses, water pumps, and other equipment essential for fire extinguishing.The oil and gas industry in the Middle East region demands specialized fire trucks capable of effectively managing fires and emergencies in oil refineries, offshore platforms, and other associated facilities. As the oil and gas sector continues to grow, there is a rise in the demand for customized fire trucks that cater to the specific requirements of this industry. Moreover, the military sector in Africa requires specialized fire trucks that are specifically designed to meet the unique firefighting requirements of military installations and aircraft emergencies. In addition, various manufacturers expand their product portfolio and cater to the growing demand for reliable and technologically advanced fire trucks.Based on type, the pumper segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global fire truck market revenue , and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as fire departments adopt electric pumper trucks to focus on sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint. However, the tanker segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the demand for tanker fire trucks to support firefighting efforts by providing a substantial amount of water to extinguish the flames or support other firefighting apparatus.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6641 Based on the application, the residential and commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global fire truck market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a surge in the manufacturers provide a wide range of residential fire trucks such as tanker firetrucks, and others to meet the specific needs of firefighting operations. However, the military segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in the number of contracts between the manufacturers and the defense sector to design, build and supply firefighting vehicles to meet these specific military requirements.Based on propulsion type, the ICE segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than four fifths of the global fire truck market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as it is a traditional choice for many fire departments and organizations due to their reliability, power, and established infrastructure for fuel availability and maintenance. However, the electric segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a surge in the trend toward electric fire trucks in the firefighting industry as an environment-friendly alternative to traditional ICE fire trucks.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the fire truck market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as the manufacturers in the region aim to create partnerships and other strategies for the development of new and innovative fire truck solutions. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in the demand for customized fire trucks that cater to the specific requirements of the oil & gas, and military sector.Procure Complete Research Report Now - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fire-truck-market/purchase-options Major Industry Players:Oshkosh CorporationMORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATIONRosenbauer International AGAlexis Fire Equipment CompanyScaniaZoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.NAFFCOREV GroupMagirusAlbert Ziegler GmbH HL Mando Corp.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the tanker segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By application, the military segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By propulsion type, the electric segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

