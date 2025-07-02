Eolian Signs New Information Exchange Agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense for Technology Innovation

An Eolian ARTAK Kit - Mission Planning & Command and Control Capabilities via Mixed Reality

Eolian Enters Strategic Agreement with U.S. DoD’s Asst Secretary of Defense Mission Capabilities (ASD(MC) to Accelerate Tech Innovation for National Security

We are honored to continue to work alongside the DoD, OUSD(R&E), and ASD(MC) to help shape the future of mission command and multi-domain readiness” — Michael Simmons

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EolianVR, Inc. , a leader in immersive technologies for mission planning, command & control, and training, announced today that it has entered into an Information Exchange Agreement (IEA) with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), under Memorandum of Agreement HQ003425IEA16. The agreement, facilitated by the Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) Acquisition Directorate on behalf of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Mission Capabilities (ASD(MC)) and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering USD(R&E), establishes a framework for the exchange of technical data, research, and concepts to support high-priority, multi-domain operations.The agreement enables Eolian to collaborate directly with DoD stakeholders to explore emerging solutions that address time-critical Warfighter capability gaps. The IEA reflects the Department’s emphasis on engaging with industry through structured agreements that promote mutual understanding and alignment between defense requirements and independent R&D activities.“We are honored to continue to work alongside the DoD, OUSD(R&E), and ASD(MC) to help shape the future of mission command and multi-domain readiness,” said Michael Simmons, Co-Founder and COO of Eolian. “This agreement allows us to engage more deeply with DoD stakeholders, share lessons learned from the delivery of ARTAK via the Congressionally Funded APFIT (Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies) Program, and continue to accelerate the delivery of impactful solutions to the Warfighter.”Eolian’s portfolio includes ARTAK™, an immersive planning and visualization platform already fielded by U.S. Special Operations Forces. Under the terms of the IEA, Eolian will collaborate with the DoD to exchange insights on technologies relevant to Capability Focus Areas such as “Space Operations” and “Multi-Domain Collaborative Autonomy.”The ASD(MC) mission is to identify, incubate, and transition technologies, systems, and system of systems that close time-critical gaps in high-priority, multi-component missions.--Eolian is a leading technology company specializing in mixed reality solutions for defense and security applications. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and operational readiness, Eolian develops advanced solutions that enhance command & control, mission planning, and situational awareness.

The Augmented Reality Team Awareness Kit (ARTAK)

Legal Disclaimer:

