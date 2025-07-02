Introductory Visit of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 2 July 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong is on his introductory visit to Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Prime Minister Wong was received by Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet at the Peace Palace this morning. Following a ceremonial welcome, the two Leaders had a bilateral meeting. Prime Minister Manet hosted an Official Lunch in honour of Prime Minister Wong. Prime Minister Wong also called on Senate President Hun Sen at the Senate House.

Prime Minister Wong and Prime Minister Manet reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Cambodia, which commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. The Leaders agreed on the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade and investment, people-to-people exchanges, human capital development, renewable energy, carbon credits, agri-food cooperation, and the development of the ASEAN Power Grid. They also reaffirmed Singapore and Cambodia’s commitment to maintaining ASEAN solidarity and unity, and building an ASEAN that is more prosperous, peaceful and interconnected.

In his meetings with Cambodian Leaders, Prime Minister Wong expressed concern in relation to recent developments at the Cambodia-Thailand border, and encouraged both sides to resolve the matter peacefully and amicably, in line with the spirit of ASEAN solidarity. PM expressed hope that both sides will de-escalate tensions, engage constructively, and reach an amicable solution that upholds international law and the broader stability of the region.

Prime Minister Wong also laid wreaths at the Independence Monument and the Royal Memorial Statue of the late King-Father of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Preah Bat Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk earlier this morning.

Prime Minister Wong will have a royal audience with King Norodom Sihamoni this afternoon, before returning to Singapore this evening.

