Chris Tzitzis Pivots to SEO, AI, and Digital Marketing After Selling Link Building Agency

Chris Tzitzis exits link-building agency to focus on SEO, AI, and digital marketing in response to major shifts in search and content discovery.

I don't view these changes as the “end” of SEO, but as a necessary shift toward more integrated digital strategies.” — Chris Tzitzis

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than six years building and operating SirLinksalot, a successful link-building agency, digital entrepreneur Chris Tzitzis has completed the sale of the business and is now focusing on broader search, AI, and digital marketing initiatives.The agency, which serviced over 1,500 clients across 60+ countries, was founded and bootstrapped by Tzitzis and a longtime business partner. Over time, it grew into a seven-figure operation and became a recognizable name within the SEO industry through educational content, a Facebook group, a podcast, and other community initiatives. The agency functioned with minimal day-to-day involvement from Tzitzis by the time of the sale.According to Tzitzis, the decision to exit the agency was based on a combination of financial, strategic, and personal factors. A significant portion of his net worth was tied up in the company’s equity, and growing volatility in the SEO industry made that concentration increasingly risky. He cited market changes driven by generative AI and Google algorithm updates as contributing factors. A variety of personal reasons and a desire to explore new projects also influenced the timing.Following the sale, Tzitzis took an extended break from content creation and business development, while continuing to support existing SEO clients. During that period, he observed major shifts in how people discover and consume information online, particularly the rapid adoption of LLMs like ChatGPT and Google’s rollout of AI Mode. His experience using AI tools for personal research, while traveling in Southeast Asia, reinforced his view that conventional SEO strategies would need to evolve quickly.Tzitzis is now returning to the industry with a broadened focus. Rather than working exclusively within traditional SEO, his current efforts include AI-driven content strategy, omnichannel digital marketing, and LLM visibility. He consults with businesses on how to maintain visibility across both legacy and emerging platforms, including search engines, video, social, and AI-powered interfaces.In recent months, Tzitzis has resumed creating educational content through his YouTube channel , newsletter, and social media , focusing on search visibility in a rapidly changing environment. He continues to offer site audits, consulting sessions, strategy development, full-service SEO, and full-stack digital marketing solutions for clients navigating the overlap between SEO, AI, and digital marketing.Looking ahead, Tzitzis plans to invest further into the intersection of search, content, and AI. He has expressed particular interest in building frameworks that help brands achieve consistent visibility across both traditional search engines and LLMs. This includes testing how search algorithms and AI outputs interpret and elevate brand signals, and helping companies structure their digital presence accordingly.While the long-term impact of AI on SEO remains uncertain, Tzitzis has publicly stated that he does not view these changes as the “end” of SEO, but as a necessary shift toward more integrated digital strategies.

