Cancer Pain Market Expected to Hit USD 10.32 Billion by 2030, Registers Steady 5.3% CAGR

Rise in geriatric population; increase in healthcare expenditure; and increase in investments in R&D activities by various healthcare companies.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cancer Pain Market generated $6.19 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $10.32 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5123 Increase in incidence of cancer across the globe and surge in healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the global cancer pain market. However, fatal effects associated with the use of drugs employed in cancer pain management hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in number of pipeline drugs and untapped potential in emerging economies present new opportunities in the coming years.Cancer Pain Market Segmentation:The cancer pain market is segmented on the basis of drug type, disease indication, and region. By drug type, the market is categorized into opioids, non-opioids, and nerve blockers. On the basis of opioids, it is further bifurcated into morphine, fentanyl, and others. By non-opioids, the market is divided into acetaminophen and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS). By disease indication, it is divided into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, blood cancer, and others.Based on drug type, the opioids segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including non-opioids and nerve blockers.Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5123 Based on disease indication, the lung cancer segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global cancer pain market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the breast cancer segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global cancer pain market analyzed in the research include Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., CK Life Sciences (WEX Pharmaceuticals), BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Grünenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KCG, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Mundipharma International Limited, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Orexo AB, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.Read More:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

