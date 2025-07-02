Record investment in autism inclusion initiatives

Release date: 02/07/25

Organisations will share in nearly half-a-million-dollars to deliver programs that support autistic inclusion in businesses, venues and community spaces, as recipients of a Malinauskas Government initiative are announced today.

The latest and biggest round of the Autism Works in the Community grants program will see 17 projects supported, totalling a record $475,000 in funding – nearly double the program’s inaugural year.

Successful initiatives align with the State’s first Autism Strategy and include improving employment outcomes for autistic individuals, boosting participation in sport and recreation and making community events more accessible.

The funding builds on the Malinauskas Government’s nation-leading autism policy agenda, with the Office for Autism partnering with organisations to increase knowledge, understanding and belonging for autistic and autism communities.

Seven projects will enable more autistic children and young people to get active and engaged in the community, including:

Surf Life Saving SA ($21,462 including GST): to make junior surf sports more inclusive by training more than 300 volunteers and introducing a portable sensory tent.

to make junior surf sports more inclusive by training more than 300 volunteers and introducing a portable sensory tent. Port Adelaide Football Club ($22,000): to distribute sensory support backpacks at Adelaide Oval to help children and families on game day.

to distribute sensory support backpacks at Adelaide Oval to help children and families on game day. Restless Dance Theatre ($44,000): to empower autistic artists to lead inclusive dance programs, including in schools, and deliver performances.

to empower autistic artists to lead inclusive dance programs, including in schools, and deliver performances. Encounter Youth ($17,268): to continue a sensory space for autistic school leavers at this year’s Schoolies Festival.

Eight projects will help autistic South Australians thrive in the workplace, ranging from equipping hospitality venues with inclusive recruitment practices to providing autistic youth with industry-recognised skills in the growing gaming sector.

Each recipient will undertake autism awareness training, promoting inclusion in SA.

It follows last year’s grant program helping to deliver a new sensory space at Adelaide Oval and during Adelaide 36ers home games.

Other successful projects this year focus on improving access to health services and inclusive supports, set to deliver a state-wide guide for pharmacies and establishing autistic-led advisory groups to strengthen participation in decision-making.

Full details of grant recipients are available on the Office for Autism site: officeforautism.sa.gov.au/grants-program.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

From employment opportunities to getting young people active, our Government is working with the autistic community to create a more inclusive environment.

The program helps provide modern facilities, equipment and opportunities to meet the needs of autistic South Australians.

This round delivers a record amount of support across a diverse range of projects which will help build our state’s nation-leading autism policy.

We are investing to increase knowledge, understanding and belonging and each organisation and community group recognised is a champion of meaningful change.

Attributable to recipient and Surf Life Saving SA CEO, Damien Marangon

Surf Life Saving SA has identified a clear and growing need to create inclusive and affirming junior surf sports environments where autistic youth can participate fully, both socially and competitively. This project responds directly to that need by removing barriers and embedding inclusive practice into club life and event delivery.

Training over 300 volunteers with autism awareness training will ensure they have the knowledge and skills needed to create supportive environments where every child can thrive.

At the same time, the introduction of a portable sensory tent, co-designed by a working group comprised of autistic surf life saving members, will offer Nippers a safe, calming space on the beach – helping them feel comfortable and confident.

Attributable to recipient and Port Adelaide Football Club - Power Community Limited General Manager, Jake Battifuoco

We’re incredibly proud to be providing sensory support items to 100 neurodivergent children, with each pack thoughtfully designed to help make their game-day experience more accessible, comfortable and enjoyable.

At Port Adelaide, we believe everyone deserves the chance to enjoy the footy in a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment. This initiative is a meaningful part of our broader commitment to ensuring all members and supporters feel welcome at our games.

Attributable to recipient and Restless Dance Theatre CEO, Julie Moralee

The Re-Mix project marks the first time a neurodiverse and autistic-led program has been developed through a vital collaboration between the Office for Autism and Restless Dance Theatre.

It’s more than a project – it’s a commitment to creating genuine career pathways for neurodiverse people and people with disability.

We believe true inclusion means more than access – it’s about designing programs with neurodivergent people, not just for them.

When autistic-led thinking shapes our work, we don’t just create space – we create environments where everyone can thrive on their own terms.