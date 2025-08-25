Houzeo Brings ‘Collections’ to Arizona, Making it Easy for Buyers to Manage Their Shortlisted Homes

Houzeo’s latest upgrade in its Favorites feature lets buyers group their shortlisted Arizona homes and manage them from anywhere in the world.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has added Collections to its Favorites feature, designed to help Arizona homebuyers stay organized in a fast-paced market through personalized home shopping lists.Arizona’s real estate market moves fast, requiring buyers to act quickly. With Collections, buyers can stay ahead by organizing saved listings into custom groups based on property type, neighborhood, investment strategy, or any other preferences. These lists are available anytime, making it easy to review and compare options on the go.The created collections can be edited according to the user’s requirements. For instance, someone interested in new houses for sale in Arizona can name their collection as ‘New AZ Homes’ or ‘New Phoenix Condos’. Someone looking for family homes for sale in Mesa can name their collection as ‘ Mesa Single-Family Homes’ or ‘Living Together in Mesa’.The Phoenix real estate market , along with other real estate markets, can be revolutionized with Houzeo stepping in with its several home-buying tools. Collections is one such addition, helping Arizona buyers streamline their search and move forward with confidence.Houzeo already offers an advanced home-search experience with professional photos, in-depth listings, and smart search filters. Buyers can easily check and share listings, save their favorites, book home tours, and make offers - right from their smartphones.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

