Houzeo Rolls Out ‘Collections’ to Simplify Home Searches for South Carolina Buyers

This new upgrade in Houzeo’s ‘Favorites’ feature lets homebuyers create separate lists of their favorite homes for efficient home searching.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has launched Collections—the newest enhancement that lets homebuyers sort bookmarked listings and manage them efficiently.Buyers cannot afford to lose track of their real estate listings, and Collections helps them regain control of their home search. Buyers can access properties under different lists based on neighborhoods, home styles, price ranges, investment goals, or anything that they want.Buyers need to stay alert in South Carolina’s competitive housing market, and Collections helps them do that. These lists are available to the buyers round-the-clock for quick and easy decision-making.For example, someone exploring houses for sale in South Carolina can create a collection titled “SC Homes” or “SC Waterfront Homes,” and update them anytime. Using the Collections feature will also benefit buyers browsing homes for sale in Spartanburg or other real estate markets. They can refer to these collections later for faster comparisons.Buyers are becoming more active in competitive markets such as the Greenville housing market . The Collections feature helps them become efficient in managing their favorite properties and making quick, informed decisions.Online real estate is being made accessible by Houzeo through high-quality photos, detailed listings, and advanced search tools. Browsing properties, shortlisting favorites, scheduling tours, and making offers can all be done by buyers via Houzeo’s user-friendly mobile app.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

