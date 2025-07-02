Hepatitis C Testing Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion & Competitive Advantage

The Business Research Company's Hepatitis C Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent growth and future projections in the hepatitis C testing market are showcasing exemplary progression. From being a $1.24 billion market in 2024, the sector is anticipated to flourish to $1.32 billion in 2025. Such an upward surge, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%, is a result of several factors. Among them, the ascend in hepatitis C prevalence, public health programs expansion, rising intravenous drug use, increasing awareness of hepatitis C risks, and government backing for infectious disease control have been instrumental.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Hepatitis C Testing Market Size?

Significant strides are also expected for the hepatitis C testing market in the coming years. Its size is predicted to swell to $1.68 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth anticipation can be linked to the increasing demand for early disease detection, enhanced healthcare access, a focus on preventive healthcare, support from global health organizations, and government initiatives for hepatitis C elimination. The future also casts light on major market trends such as the adoption of multiplex diagnostic platforms, the integration of artificial intelligence AI in diagnostic tools, a shift towards home-based testing kits, growth in research collaboration for test development, and the emergence of low-cost testing solutions.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Hepatitis C Testing Market?

The hepatitis C testing market is slated for a strong forward thrust thanks to the rise in hepatitis cases. As a viral infection inducing liver inflammation, hepatitis C can end in serious liver damage if untreated. The prevalence of this condition is increasing primarily due to low vaccination rates, leaving numerous individuals at risk and facilitating virus spread. The role of hepatitis C testing in spotting the virus early helps in swift treatment, prevention of serious complications, and limiting liver damage. Testing also identifies and aids in controlling disease spread by infected individuals.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Hepatitis C Testing Market?

Key industry players pioneering the hepatitis C testing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Hologic Inc., QuidelOrtho Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., SD Biosensor INC., QIAGEN N.V., DiaSorin S.p.A., Cepheid, Abcam Plc, OraSure Technologies Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited, General Biologicals Corporation, Biogate Laboratories Ltd., Cosara Diagnostics Private Limited, BioGenex Life Sciences Private Limited, BIOGENIX INC. PVT. LTD.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Hepatitis C Testing Market?

These industry frontrunners have been instrumental in the introduction of innovative solutions, for instance, dual antigen-antibody diagnostic tests for improved infection screening and monitoring. Such tests identify both viral proteins antigens and immune response proteins antibodies to trace active and past infections, offering a comprehensive infection status. In July 2023, Roche Diagnostics India Pvt. Ltd. marked a milestone by launching Elecsys HCV Duo, a completely automated immunoassay capable of independently and simultaneously detecting both HCV antigens and antibodies from a single plasma or serum sample. This innovation assists in early diagnosis, patient management, and aligns with India's strategic vision to eliminate hepatitis C through extensive and timely screening.

How Is The Hepatitis C Testing Market Segmented?

The diversified hepatitis C testing market's segmentation covers various aspects:

1 By Type: Antibody Tests, Nucleic Acid Tests, Genotyping Tests

2 By Product: Test Kits, Instruments, Reagents, Consumables

3 By Technology: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay ELISA, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing

4 By Application: Blood Screening, Viral Load Monitoring, Disease Diagnosis

5 By End-User: Hospital-Based Laboratories, Stand-Alone Laboratories, Other End-Users

The market's subsegments include:

1 By Antibody Tests: Enzyme Immunoassay EIA, Recombinant Immunoblot Assay RIBA, Rapid Diagnostic Tests RDTs

2 By Nucleic Acid Tests NATs: Quantitative Ribonucleic Acid RNA Tests, Qualitative Ribonucleic Acid RNA Tests, Transcription-Mediated Amplification TMA, Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction RT-PCR

3 By Genotyping Tests: Line Probe Assay LiPA, Sequencing-Based Assay, Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR-Based Genotyping

What Are The Regional Insights In The Hepatitis C Testing Market?

In 2024, North America held the lion's share in the hepatitis C testing market. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record the most rapid growth during the forecast period. This global market report also traverses regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

