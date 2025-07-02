WegoPro: A New Era for Business Travel in the MENA Region

CEO - Prashant Kirtane (M) with Harsh vardhan Krishnawat (L) & Dipesh Pal (R) Prashant Kirtane (R) Harsh vardhan Krishnawat (L) Successful Wrap-up of the Event.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WegoPro , a business travel platform, recently shed light on the travel challenges faced by corporates in an exclusive event organised by Adapts Media , a leading digital marketing company in the UAE. Attended by various industry leaders from multiple sectors, the event focused on highlighting the limitations of Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and Travel Management Companies (TMCs) in business travel, and how WegoPro offers simplified solutions.To unpack these insights, the conversation had three prominent voices from WegoPro's leadership:Prashant Kirtane, Co-founder & CEO, spoke regarding the mission of the platform and its experience-first, scalable strategy optimized for the MENA region.Dipesh Pal, Head of Partnerships & Business Expansion, discussed how shifting travel behaviors are impacting the way businesses plan, book, and administer corporate travel.Harsh Vardhan Singh, Senior Regional Manager, spoke about the ground challenges travel managers and finance teams face and how WegoPro addresses them through a single, easy-to-use platform.Speaking at the event, Prashant Kirtane said, "Corporate travel is changing, and businesses require more than just a booking solution. They require something that makes the whole process, from approvals to expense management, easy without sacrificing user experience. WegoPro is built to be scalable, agile, and responsive to MENA businesses, specifically in its ability to accommodate local workflow and compliance."Adding to the discussion, Dipesh Pal said, “We’re seeing a clear shift in how businesses approach travel today. There’s a stronger demand for real-time visibility, flexible booking options, and tools that go beyond just logistics—tools that support finance, HR, and decision-making teams. With WegoPro, we’re not just solving for travel; we’re solving for the entire business travel ecosystem.”The WegoPro team emphasized the growing travel market of the MENA region, revealing that seven out of the top ten busiest routes originate from it. Also, 80% of the bookings are unmanaged and are made outside corporate booking tools.Taking the discussion further, Harsh Vardhan Singh said, “Corporate travel managers are fed up with corporate booking tools. Most companies struggle because their travel and expense systems don’t talk to each other. Approvals get delayed, policies are hard to enforce, and finance teams work with outdated data. These may seem like small issues on their own, but together, they slow everything down. WegoPro was designed to solve exactly this problem by bringing all the moving parts into one clean, connected experience.”As a business travel platform, WegoPro offers some key features for corporate travelers:· Multi-level approval workflow for organizations· AI-driven personalization and mobile access· Company travel policy-based bookings· Time-saving and cost-cutting· Real-time travel spend insightsWith a focus on enhancing employee satisfaction and operational efficiency, WegoPro aims to redefine how organizations manage their business travel. Leveraging MENA’s strategic location, its growing economy, and government support, the company looks to lead the region in travel innovations and digital adoption.The event concluded with insightful networking sessions, during which industry leaders discussed potential collaborations and future expansion opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.