Pest Control Services Market to Surpass USD 51 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Urbanization and Health Concerns

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pest control services market is poised for robust growth, with its value projected to climb from approximately USD 25.06 billion in 2024 to USD 51.21 billion by 2035, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2025 and 2035.Rapid urbanization and growing public health concerns related to vector-borne diseases are creating strong demand for professional pest control services across residential and commercial sectors. Additionally, rising regulatory scrutiny and heightened food safety standards within the foodservice and hospitality industries are prompting widespread adoption of professional pest management solutions. Technological advancements, including environmentally friendly bio‑pesticides and remote monitoring tools, are also fueling innovation and increasing uptake across multiple regions.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7907 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global pest control services market is valued at USD 25.06 billion in 2024.The market is projected to reach USD 51.21 billion by 2035.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2035.North America holds the largest market share in pest control services.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Pest Control Services Market:Prominent players in the market ABC Home & Commercial Services, Anticimex, Aptive Environmental, Arrow Exterminators, Cook’s Pest Control, Ecolab, Hawx Pest Control, Massey Services, Inc., Mosquito Joe, Mosquito Squad, and Rentokil Initial plc.Challenges to Growth:Despite its promising trajectory, the market faces several challenges. The emergence of pest resistance to conventional chemical treatments poses a significant threat to the effectiveness of long-standing control methods. Furthermore, the higher costs associated with eco-friendly and advanced pest control technologies may limit adoption among smaller service providers and price-sensitive consumers.Outlook and Strategic Recommendations:The pest control services market is expected to maintain a strong and sustained growth trajectory over the next decade. Industry stakeholders—including service providers, chemical and equipment manufacturers, and policymakers—are encouraged to:Invest in sustainable technologies such as bio-pesticides and IoT-enabled remote monitoring systems.Expand operations in high-growth regions, particularly in the Asia Pacific, to leverage ongoing urban and public health developments.Innovate solutions to combat resistance issues, incorporating integrated pest management (IPM) approaches and rotating treatment methodologies to maintain efficacy.Pest Control Services Market News:Rentokil Terminix captured CBRE's 2024 Innovation of the Year Award in November 2024 for its patented line of environmentally friendly pest-proofing technologies, which reduce dependence on chemical treatments to establish a new industry benchmark in green rodent and insect exclusion.In June 2024, Rentokil Terminix launched a state‑of‑the‑art North American Innovation Center in Irving, TX, with PhD‑level scientists on staff. The center has dedicated labs, temperature-controlled chambers, and an insectary to drive the development of environmentally friendly pest-control technologies and vector-management tools more quickly.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7907 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pest control services market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The pest control services market is segmented based on type, service, end-use application, and region. By type, the market includes termites, rodents, insects, and others. In terms of service offerings, it is categorized into organic pest control, chemical pest control, and other services. Based on end-use application, the market is divided into commercial and residential sectors. Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global termite control services were valued at US$ 217.3 million in 2024 and have been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 4.5% to end up at US$ 337.5 million by 2034.With projections to expand at a CAGR of 4%, the global fumigation product market size is forecasted to increase from a valuation of US$ 871.9 million in 2024 to US$ 1.29 billion by the end of 2034.

