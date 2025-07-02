Armira Exclusive by S.A.I.T. Studio Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Armira Exclusive

S.A.I.T. Studio's Armira Exclusive Villas Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious design competitions , has announced S.A.I.T. Studio 's "Armira Exclusive" as the Silver Winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This highly respected award celebrates the outstanding design and innovation demonstrated by Armira Exclusive, positioning it as a leader within the interior design industry.The recognition of Armira Exclusive by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores the project's relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design sector. By seamlessly blending modern living requirements with nature, S.A.I.T. Studio has created a design that aligns with industry standards while offering practical benefits to residents and stakeholders, such as eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient systems, and a serene living environment.Armira Exclusive stands out for its unique combination of peace and luxury in the heart of nature. The eight private villas feature expansive landscapes, private gardens, and a layout that harmonizes with the surrounding environment. The design incorporates sustainable materials, locally sourced stone and wood, and advanced architectural methodologies to optimize space and ensure long-term sustainability.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for S.A.I.T. Studio to continue pushing boundaries and fostering innovation in their future projects. By setting a new standard for luxury living that respects the local ecosystem, Armira Exclusive has the potential to inspire and influence the direction of the interior design industry.Project MembersThe Armira Exclusive project was brought to life by a talented team of architects and designers from S.A.I.T. Studio. Senior Architect Kemal Cetin and Senior Interior Architect Sait Guray Yalcin led the project, with valuable contributions from Architects Burak Bilgin, Nazlican Kars, Toprak Aydogan, and Interior Architect Beyza Nur Emir.Interested parties may learn more about Armira Exclusive and its award-winning design at:About S.A.I.T. StudioS.A.I.T. Studio is an innovative architectural firm based in Turkey, committed to creating inspiring and sustainable designs that enhance quality of life, sustainability, and functionality. Recognized as one of the World's Top Companies in 2025 and a winner of the A'Design Award, S.A.I.T. Studio contributes to society by designing spaces that incorporate smart technology and human-centered design principles, continuously pushing boundaries to make the world a better place.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence, innovation, and a deep understanding of industry standards. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising the bar in design and advancing the practice through original innovations and strong technical characteristics. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by a world-class jury of design professionals, academics, and industry experts, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the pinnacle of design excellence in their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to demonstrate creativity, gain recognition, and advance the interior design field. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.