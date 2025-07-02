Information Services Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Has Been The Historical Trend And Growth In The Information Services Market?

The information services market has shown formidable growth over the years, rising from a value of $174.02 billion in 2024 to an estimated $187.77 billion in 2025. This growth, signifying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%, is accredited to various factors including globalization, evolving regulatory environment, the advent of E-Commerce, the mobile revolution, and the massive content explosion.

What Does The Future Look Like For The Information Services Market?

Going forward, the information services market is projected to maintain a robust growth trajectory. It's estimated that the market will reach $245.33 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. This growth can be associated with the increasing reliance on remote work and collaboration tools, the adoption of sustainable information practices, and the move towards more personalized user experiences. Also contributing to this growth are new regulatory changes and data privacy laws, and heightened cybersecurity concerns. Over the forecast period, key trends include the integration of artificial intelligence AI, the use of blockchain technology, the rise of big data and analytics, data monetization, and the push for blockchain for trust and transparency.

What Is Fuelling The Demand For Information Services Globally?

The significant increase in social media usage has emerged as a primary growth driver for the information services market. People are increasingly turning to social platforms to connect and communicate, share information, and keep in touch with friends and family. This rise in social networking site usage is, in turn, boosting the growth of the internet publishing and broadcasting industry.

How Is The Information Services Market Segmented?

The market report has segmented the information services market into three types: News Syndicates, Libraries And Archives, and All Other Information Services. It has been further segmented by deployment mode into On-Premise and Cloud, and by end-user into B2B and B2C.

In terms of subsegments, News Syndicates are divided into National News Agencies, International News Agencies, and Online News Platforms. Libraries And Archives are segmented into Public Libraries, Academic Libraries, Corporate Libraries, and Digital Archives. All Other Information Services are classified into Data Services, Research and Analysis Services, market Intelligence Services, and Specialized Information Services.

Which Companies Are Leading The Information Services Market?

Several major companies are operating in the information services market. These include Wipro, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., and The International Business Machines Corporation among others. Other players are Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Accenture plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Salesforce.com Inc., Cognizant, Infosys Limited, Fiserv Inc., RELX plc, News Corporation, Thomson Reuters, Gartner Inc., Equifax Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Epsilon Data Management LLC, The New York Times Company, Palantir Technologies Inc., FactSet Research Systems Inc., Toshiba Software India Pvt Ltd., FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC., Tribune Media Company.

What Are Some Of The Emerging Trends In The Information Services Market?

One significant trend now is the development of novel products, such as digital book ordering platforms by key industry players to enhance user experience and streamline the purchasing process.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of The Information Services Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the information services market in 2024. However, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and Africa.

The report also covers numerous countries like Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, France, Germany, UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa.

