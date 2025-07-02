Epilators Market is Projected to USD 814 Million by 2035, Driven by Demand for At-Home and Sustainable Grooming Solution

Epilators Market

Epilators market to reach USD 814 million by 2035, growing at a 5.8% CAGR, driven by demand for at-home, long-lasting, and eco-friendly grooming solutions.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global epilators market is on a steady growth trajectory, projected to expand from a valuation of USD 444 million in 2024 to approximately USD 814 million by 2035, reflecting a robust CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=448 Key Takeaways from Market Study:In 2024, the global epilators market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD 444 million, reflecting steady consumer demand for personal grooming devices that offer convenient and long-lasting hair removal solutions.The market is projected to grow further in 2025, reaching an estimated valuation of around USD 463 million, driven by the increasing popularity of at-home grooming tools and the expanding consumer base in emerging economies.Looking ahead, the epilators market is anticipated to witness significant expansion over the next decade, with total revenues forecasted to reach approximately USD 814 million by 2035, underlining a growing shift toward sustainable and reusable beauty products.This substantial market growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035, indicating consistent demand and innovation within the sector.During the historical period from 2020 to 2024, the epilators market recorded a moderate but stable growth rate, achieving a CAGR of 4.2%, reflecting gradual adoption trends and evolving beauty standards across global markets.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Epilators Market:Prominent players in the market Emjoi Inc., Havells India Ltd., Morphy Richards India, Bestron Nederland BV, Beurer GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Conair Corporation, Epilady USA Inc., and Phillips.Driving Forces:The epilators market is experiencing strong momentum due to a combination of evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and lifestyle trends:Growing demand for at-home hair removal solutions is reshaping the beauty and personal care landscape, with consumers seeking longer-lasting and cost-effective alternatives to shaving and waxing.Continuous technological innovations such as cordless usage, wet-dry compatibility, ergonomic designs, and smart sensors are enhancing product appeal and convenience.A rising emphasis on personal grooming among both women and men, coupled with increased disposable income and a strong presence of beauty influencers on social media, is expanding the consumer base.The shift toward sustainability and eco-conscious purchasing behavior is encouraging the adoption of reusable epilation devices over single-use or disposable options.Regional Momentum:North America maintains its dominance in the global epilator market due to high consumer spending, tech-savvy grooming habits, and widespread product availability.Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, fueled by rising awareness of personal care, increasing working populations, and higher adoption of beauty technologies in countries like India, China, and South Korea.Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa are gradually entering the growth phase, supported by improved retail infrastructure and rising e-commerce penetration.Epilators Market News:Beurer GmbH was awarded the German Innovation Award in May 2025 for its MP 200 StudioNails Pro 3-in-1 manicure/pedicure station. This award showcases Beurer's dedication to beauty and care product innovation.In April 2024, Morphy Richards launched a strategic brand transformation, which introduced multiple innovations in personal grooming. The company is doing this under the umbrella of their "Smart Ideas for Your Life" innovation strategy.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=448 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Epilators Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The epilators market is segmented across multiple dimensions to capture the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. Based on product type, the market includes spring type, rotating disc type, and tweezer type epilators, each catering to different hair removal techniques and comfort levels. In terms of gender, epilators are designed for women, men, and unisex use, reflecting the growing demand for personal grooming solutions across all demographics.The distribution channel segmentation highlights the expanding availability of epilators through both online retail and offline retail platforms. Online channels include company websites and popular e-commerce platforms, offering consumers convenience and a wide range of product choices.Offline channels such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, and drugstores/pharmacies continue to play a key role in consumer purchases, especially where in-person consultation or immediate access is preferred. Regionally, the market spans a broad geography, encompassing North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, with each region contributing uniquely to market dynamics based on cultural grooming habits, purchasing power, and access to technology.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Fact.MR, in its newly published research report, reveals that the global laser hair removal market stands at US$ 278.30 million in 2023. Worldwide sales of products used in hair removal technology are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5% and reach US$ 455 million by 2033-end.Fact.MR, in its newly published research study, reveals that the global hair removal wax market is valued at US$ 10.19 billion in 2023. Worldwide demand for hair removal wax is forecasted to rise at 6% CAGR and reach a market valuation of US$ 18.4 billion by 2033.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.