Vesta Stream Now Available on Whale TV Across 44M+ Devices Worldwide

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta Stream Studios, a premium streaming platform delivering high-quality film and television entertainment, is now officially available on Whale TV, expanding its global footprint across more than 44 million monthly active smart TVs and projectors.Whale TV is a licensable TV operating system that enables TV brands to build smart, easy-to-use televisions. Whale TV helps users effortlessly find and enjoy their favorite entertainment, whether it’s streamed, broadcasted or played on a connected device. Consumers can download hundreds of streaming apps from the Whale TV app store, including popular choices such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, GloboPlay and YouTube. They can also enjoy thousands of hours of free TV on the Free TV section and on Whale TV+.“Our expansion onto Whale TV marks a significant milestone in Vesta Stream’s mission to deliver premium content to audiences across the globe,” said Beej Gefsky, VP - CONTENT ACQUISITION & PARTNERSHIPS at Vesta Stream. “This partnership meaningfully extends our footprint across both established and high-growth markets, while offering viewers a seamless, integrated streaming experience built directly into their connected devices.”Vesta Stream offers a curated mix of transactional (TVOD), ad-supported (AVOD), and FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels, featuring content licensed from a wide range of leading Hollywood studios and top-tier producers. The platform is built to support multi-regional delivery, advanced advertising technology, and cross-device engagement for modern content consumers.By partnering with Whale TV, Vesta Stream is now natively accessible across millions of smart TVs globally, eliminating friction for users and enabling turnkey monetization opportunities for content partners.Whale TV is the leading independent TV OS and is leveraged by 400+ TV brands around the world. The launch on Whale TV will further accelerate Vesta Stream’s growth trajectory as it continues to onboard new distribution endpoints and scale its premium content offering.

