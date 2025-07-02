Reggae On The River Offers Giveaways and Ticket Add-Ons

The 36th Annual Festival Delivers a World-Class Lineup and Family Riverside Camping

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reggae On The River returns August 1–3, 2025, to the scenic Eel River in Humboldt County with a stellar lineup of global reggae and dancehall icons.This year’s roster features Busy Signal, Tarrus Riley, Alborosie, Mr. Vegas, Charly Black, Julian Marley, Luciano, Yellowman, Queen Omega, Third World, Bugle, and many more. These celebrated artists will deliver high-energy performances across three immersive stages, blending timeless music with vibrant cultural expression.With stunning riverfront camping and a deeply rooted community atmosphere, the festival offers a one-of-a-kind experience for fans of all generations. As part of this year’s celebration, five lucky fans will win a pair of 3-day passes to this iconic gathering of roots, rhythm, and resistance. The festival has also added additional ticket add-ons, from car passes, VIP tickets, RV passes and premium tent camping upgrades.Tickets + Full Lineup: reggaeontheriver.com “Reggae On The River is one of my favorite festivals. The vibes in the cool hills remind me of Blue Mountain in Jamaica. I am looking forward to a jubilant crowd when we hit the stage," said the dancehall hitmaker, Mr. Vegas.“I just want to open my heart and soul through music,” shared the lovers-rock and roots-reggae singer, Romain Virgo. He continued, “I came on this earth 6 years after this festival was launched. It’s a joy to be part of something that’s helped grow our culture.”Beloved veteran singer Tarrus Riley shared, "Reggae On The River is proof of Jamaica's amazing indelible impact in world music history and culture. Reggae music has opened all these doors for you, me, and those to come. It's a pleasure to perform on such a stage. I'm coming to represent and to provide high-energy reggae music rocking on the river.""You have to be there. My band and I are looking forward to rocking with you,” said Jamaican superstar Busy Signal, or “Turf Boss” as he is affectionately known by his fans.“It’s always a pleasure to perform at Reggae On The River. Expect good vibrations and electrifying reggae music that complements the stunning surroundings of Humboldt County,” said Grammy award-winning artist, Julian “JuJu” MarleyDebuting in 2025, “The Triangle” CannaZone is Reggae On The River’s reimagined cannabis experience, honoring the roots of the Emerald Triangle – covering Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties. With a focus on local farmers and legacy growers, this immersive zone offers fest-goers a chance to connect directly with cultivators and their stories. Attendees can purchase flower, concentrates, seeds, and clones at Ice Cream Truck-style dispensaries stationed throughout the grounds.Other attractions include an International Marketplace, over 50 artisan vendors with global cuisine, as well as a Kidlandia fun zone, with puppet shows, loads of games, face painting and family activities. There will be late-night Sound System takeovers that will include King Addies (NY), Jah Works (Japan), and over 25 international and regional DJs. Promoters are excited to add their first ever late night Silent Disco so the fun never ends, without sleep disturbances.The festival is offering alter-able and seniors, who are in need of assistance, trike-shuttles for easy loading and unloading of camping gear and further assistance.ALL AGES WELCOME:Tent Camping Included In Prices Below3-Day Passes are $349 advance/ $379 gate2-Day Passes (Sat/Sun): $279 advance / $299 gate1-Day Pass (Sat/Sun): $149 flat rateKids 12 & under FREE so families can enjoyAvailable Add-Ons: Premium Camping, Parking & RV PassesFRIDAY | AUGUST 1Alborosie & The Shengen Clan - Charly BlackFantan Mojah - Luciano - Pato Banton - YellowmanKeznamdi - Andrew Bees - Jubba WhiteTristan Palmer & Carlton LivingstonBoomyard Ft. Kaylan Arnold, Blvk H3ro & Chi Ching ChingSoulmedic - Rocker T - Irie Rockerz - Mista Chief - Suika-T - SkadanksSATURDAY | AUGUST 2Tarrus Riley & The Blak Soil Band - Mr. VegasJulian Marley & The Uprising - Afro B - I-Octane - TurbulenceMdotr - Hempress Sativa - Los Rakas - Lahrel - Small Axe - KanakamonLake Anthony - Woven Roots - Mendo Dope - Kava Jah & The RemedySUNDAY | AUGUST 3Busy Signal - Queen OmegaThird World - T.O.K - Romain Virgo - BugleChristopher Ellis - Sara Lugo - Culture Ft. Kenyatta HillSoul Ska Ft. Angelo Moore - Ishi Dube -Young Shanty - Pacific VibrationKing Addies & Jah WorksPlus 25 International & Regional Sound SystemsThe outdoor venue, County Line Ranch, is located at 240 Cooks Valley Road in Piercy, California. For more information, or ticket purchases, visit reggaeontheriver.com# # #Media Contact:

