Global Flow Diverters Market Is Expected To Reach $0.86 Billion By 2029

Flow Diverters Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Flow Diverters Market?

Projections indicate the flow diverters market size growing rapidly in recent years. The market is expected to rise from $0.5 billion in 2024 to $0.55 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.7%. Numerous factors can be attributed to this growth in the historic period, including the increasing prevalence of intracranial aneurysms worldwide, the rising adoption of endovascular procedures, growing awareness among physicians and patients, increasing global healthcare expenditure, and a growing preference for minimally invasive and outpatient procedures.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Flow Diverters Market Size?

By 2029, the flow diverters market size is slated to further expand, reaching an impressive $0.86 billion, propelled by a CAGR of 11.5%. Key contributors to this forecasted growth include an increasing number of favorable clinical outcomes and real-world evidence, rising investments in research and development, a growing geriatric population, increasing reimbursement coverage, increasing incidence of hypertension and atherosclerosis.

Emerging advancements in the flow diverter device design, the integration of advanced imaging techniques, spectacular developments in bioabsorbable and biocompatible material technology, and developments in personalized medicine are expected to push the future trends of the flow diverters market trend.

What Are The Key Market Drivers Of The Global Flow Diverters Market?

The rising prevalence of aneurysms is expected to emerge as a significant driver propelling the growth of the flow diverters market. An aneurysm is an abnormal bulge or ballooning in the wall of a blood vessel, typically caused due to weakening of the vessel wall. The elderly population and improved diagnostic technologies contribute to the increased prevalence of aneurysms, leading to higher detection rates and greater awareness, thereby increasing the number of diagnosed cases.

Flow diverters can effectively control the burden of growing aneurysm prevalence by redirecting blood flow from the weakened vessel area, promoting healing, reducing rupture risk, and providing a minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgical treatments. For instance, in February 2022, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, an estimated 6.5 million Americans, roughly 1 in 50, have an unruptured brain aneurysm, with about 30,000 experiencing a rupture annually. These facts underline the immediate need for practical solutions like flow diverters.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind The Growth Of Global Flow Diverters Market?

Key Industry Players: Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Phenox GmbH, Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc., Balt Extrusion S.A.S., Sequent Medical Inc., Wallaby Medical Ltd., Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Acandis GmbH & Co. KG, Fluid Biomed Inc., InspireMD Inc., INVAMED Medical Innovation, Oxford Endovascular Ltd., Qvanteq AG, EndoStream Medical Ltd., Endomimetics LLC, are at the vanguard of the flow diverters market growth.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Global Flow Diverters Market?

Chief among new developments is the focus on polymer-based neurovascular stents to enhance device performance, improve biocompatibility, promote natural vessel healing, and reduce the need for long-term blood-thinning medication. For example, in June 2023, Canada-based medical device start-up, Fluid Biomed, announced the first human patient implantation of a polymer-based neurovascular stent. This innovative ReSolv stent is designed to treat brain aneurysms and gradually dissolves as the blood vessel heals, minimizing the need for long-term blood-thinning medication.

How Is The Global Flow Diverters Market Segmented?

The flow diverters market is segmented as follows – By Type: Pipeline Embolization Device, Silk Flow Diverter, Surpass Flow Diverter, Flow Redirection Endoluminal Device, Other Types; By Material: Nitinol, Cobalt-Chromium Alloy, Stainless Steel, Other Materials; By Application: Intracranial Aneurysms, Arteriovenous Malformations, Carotid Artery Disease, Other Applications; By End-User: Hospital And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centre

What Are The Regional Insights In The Flow Diverters Market?

North America was the largest region in the flow diverters market in 2024. The fastest-growing region in the forecast period, however, is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

