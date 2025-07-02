Minister Pieter Groenewald: Correctional Services Dept Budget Vote 2025/26

Honourable Chairperson,

Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Members of the Portfolio Committee, Honourable Members,

National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Inspecting Judge, Justice Edwin Cameron,

Members of the National Council for Correctional Services, Members of the Parole Boards,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I rise today, humbled by the mandate bestowed upon me and conscious of the immense responsibility that comes with leading the Department of Correctional Services. As we approach the one-year mark since my inauguration as Minister, it is

not only fitting to reflect merely on the strides we have taken in stabilising operations, tightening accountability, and intensifying our service delivery efforts within a complex and heavily burdened environment, but it is also essential to be honest with regards to the problems that are still prevalent in the Department. There is no magic wand that can make these problems disappear instantly, and it would be counterproductive for me as Minister to sugarcoat or act as if everything is well. It is our responsibility to reflect on the many challenges, risks and shortcomings, as the reality remains that we must tighten our belts and pull up our socks in order to do more with less.

These challenges encompass issues such as overcrowding, dilapidated infrastructure, a rising number of remand detainees, deteriorating facilities, staff shortages, the presence of crime syndicates and gangs within our institutions, and emerging crime patterns that pose challenges to our rehabilitation programmes and threaten the safety of our communities.

Gegewe die finansiële krisis wat Suid-Afrika in die gesig staar, is die departement van korrektiewe dienste se begroting, soos meeste ander departemente, ontoereikend, maar daar is stappe wat ons neem om ten spyte van hierdie tekorte op innoverende wyses te verseker dat die departement meer effektief sy rol speel om by te dra tot ‘n veiliger Suid-Afrika.

Horrendous crimes are committed and organised from within correctional facilities. This must stop. We have already made strides in this regard and I will outline the further steps the department will be taking. Let me, however, start with the budget allocation.

Budget

It is important to remember that the department’s allocation was cut due to the fiscal and economic constraints our country is facing. The appropriation for our vote is R29,221,952,000 for the 2025/26 financial year, increasing to R30,567,412,000 in 2026/27, and reaching R31,950,271,000 in the 2027/28 financial year. We are doing our level best to explore alternative revenue streams so that we are not solely reliant on the fiscus.

The cuts to our budget translate to the provision of security equipment being compromised; capital investment in skills development being cut; the budget for nutritional services had to be cut; capital works projects will be on hold; and the monitoring of parolees could be negatively impacted.

Honourable Chairperson, we face real and pressing financial and operational constraints. The capital budget shortfall of R222 million undermines our ability to conduct infrastructure upgrades and critical maintenance. The escalating cost of food, fueled by inflation and the growing number of inmates, including a sharp increase in foreign nationals, adds another layer of financial strain.

We are also hamstrung by above-CPI increases in municipal tariffs, particularly for electricity, water, and sanitation. Fixed costs linked to our Public-Private Partnership (PPP) correctional facilities leave no room for reprioritisation, and the devolution of maintenance responsibilities from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, without corresponding budget support, has created a funding gap of R154 million. Our digital transformation agenda is also under threat as infrastructure modernisation is both urgent and underfunded.

The planned recruitment of over 9,000 security officials, which would significantly improve safety and supervision in our centres, also remains underfunded. However, we continue to engage with National Treasury and remain steadfast in our pursuit of sustainable solutions.

Ten spyte van hierdie geweldige tekorte, bly ons verbind tot ons visie. Om meer met minder te doen verg innovering, dissipline en toewyding.

We are driving the implementation of the Self-Sufficiency and Sustainability Framework with resolve.

Self-sufficiency

We have registered commendable progress in the construction of correctional centre- based bakeries and pharmacies. The number of operational bakeries has increased from nine to 11, with Standerton and Pietermaritzburg recently coming online.

In the year ahead, the Durban Westville Bakery will come into operation. The facility is already running at 50% capacity, and I am determined to see it completed and come into operation before the end of this financial year.

We are committed to identifying suitable sites and establishing additional bakeries and pharmacies where feasible. This includes construction of bakeries at Nigel, Helderstroom, Brandvlei, Groenpunt, Upington, Overberg and Krugersdorp with target dates set in the 2026/27 financial year.

This aligns directly with our Self-Sufficiency and Sustainability Strategy, ensuring that centres can gradually meet their own nutritional and medicinal needs over time, reduce costs, and empower offenders with tangible skills for reintegration.

In the past financial year, we have produced just over 5 million loaves of bread, which translates to estimated savings of R27 197 251.20. Farm production has also yielded R130 491 122.81 estimated savings in food provisioning.

This is but a step in the direction of becoming entirely self-sufficient. The amendments to the 12-day cycle meal plan are expected to generate estimated savings of over R200 million per annum. Chairperson, these figures reflect our commitment to responsible spending of the taxpayers' hard-earned money.

Government as a whole should aim to spend the taxpayers’ money more efficiently. Therefore, I am once again formally extending the invitation to other Government Departments to consider fulfilling their furniture and related supply needs through the Department of Correctional Services. This request is both legally supported and aligned with the broader goals of government cost-efficiency, skills development, and rehabilitation. May I invite members of this house into my office and witness the quality of furniture produced by inmates. The quality is unmatched.

Parole

All communities in South Africa are currently suffering from disproportionately high levels of violent crime. Crime is out of control, and the most vulnerable in our society – women and children – suffer the most due to a lack of effective protection and response to gender-based violence. Our courts are underfunded and understaffed, resulting in overcrowding due to the slow pace of the court roll.

The criminal justice system already labours under immense constraint. Yet despite these pressures, law enforcement, prosecutors, and the courts persevere to secure convictions and uphold the rule of law. We cannot allow that work — the very backbone of justice — to be undone in order to try to address problems like overcrowding. In order to solve complex problems, we require creative solutions.

And so the proverbial buck stops here, with the Department of Correctional Services. The Department has the important task to safeguard communities against convicted criminals whilst providing rehabilitation of offenders in order to ensure safe reintegration into society.

We carry a sacred duty: to ensure that incarceration serves both justice and rehabilitation. We cannot, and must not, allow corruption, leniency, or undeserved parole to compromise this mandate.

When parole becomes a loophole for further terror and criminality, it is not merely a policy failure — it is a failure of justice. And it is the victims and the people of South Africa who pay the price.

It is a subject that has generated a lot of interest and mixed reaction from the public over the past year. South Africans express their dissatisfaction with the progress, citing unfairness, corruption and little transparency. The debate on it is receiving necessary attention. I say this because the Department is actively working on reviewing the parole system. It is a moral imperative that this Administration finalises the review in the interest of all.

We still see too many headlines and reports concerning parolees causing harm to our communities. An excessive number of medium to high-risk offenders are being recommended for parole. Once again, we must not allow the citizens of South Africa to bear the burden of this risk.

Upon assuming office, I inherited 495 lifer profiles from the 6th administration. I am pleased to announce that this backlog has been eradicated. Additionally, 584 lifer profiles have landed on my desk.

Of the 1,079 profiles I considered, I approved 29 parole applications and granted day parole in three cases. Five foreign nationals serving life sentences have been granted parole and are subject to deportation. The remaining 1042 have further profiles.

Those who fail to comply with their placement conditions do face the consequences. A total of 38 individuals’ parole have been revoked, two cancelled, and one withdrawn.

Of the 16 medical parole applications received, only three have been approved.

Chairperson, I mention these figures not only because I am accountable to this House, but also because I want to set the example for our many Parole Boards across the country.

Unfortunately, I have had to utilise the powers granted to the Minister to refer three parole placements by Parole Boards to the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board (CSPRB) under section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act.

The CSPRB is tasked with reviewing the original decision made by Parole Boards and must confirm or replace it with its own decision. In all three cases, parole was withdrawn.

Ek bekommer oor sommige paroolrade wat nie alle feite in ag neem wanneer parool toestaan nie. Die drie gevalle waarna ek verwys het, dien as bewys hiervan. ‘n Paroolraad het ‘n enorme verantwoordelikheid en moet so optree. Daar mag nie gevalle wees waar dit duidelik is dat misdadigers steeds gevaar vir die gemeenskap inhou, en parool dan toegestaan word nie.

Discipline

Wicked problems can be resolved once we remove the Band-Aid to inspect the wound properly. As previously mentioned, we can only address our problems if we recognise their true extent. This is the reasoning behind unannounced visits and raids to our facilities.

In the past year, 466 raids were conducted. I have also conducted numerous unannounced visits to various facilities. These unannounced visits and raids will increase in the year ahead. In the past week three raids were led by the National Commissioner. We are cleaning our correctional facilities and those aiding smuggling know that their days are numbered.

Since 3 July 2024, various smuggled items have been found and confiscated. These include 33,874 cell phones, 20,577 sharpened objects, and a total of 122,407 items related to alcohol and other substances, 232.16 kg of drugs and R394,450.40 worth of money.

Ek herhaal weer – dit is ‘n euwel dat lede van ons gemeenskappe, insluitend die mees weerloses, ly onder gruwelmisdade wat vanuit ons korrektiewe fasiliteite georganiseer en gepleeg word. Dit is daarom belangrik dat ons onwettige voorwerpe, soos selfone, uit ons fasiliteite kry en voorkom dat dit daar beland.

In the last year, 515 officials received final written warnings, 181 were suspended without pay and 146 dismissed.

When we fail to act against the few who betray their duty, we expose the many who serve with honour amidst grave danger. Honest, hardworking officials who refuse to cooperate with criminal syndicates and gangs inside our facilities often become targets of intimidation or violence. We must ensure that corrupt elements are removed swiftly and decisively to protect those who uphold the law and to restore faith in the integrity of our institutions.

Overcrowding

Currently, we have sufficient bed space for all sentenced offenders. With 107,067 bed spaces, the 104,550 sentenced inmates are accommodated. The problem is that we have more than 60,000 remand detainees in our centres, which pushes the number of beds needed to 166,000.

It is thus evident that remand detainees are a significant contributor to our overcrowding. The Department cannot refuse to admit any person referred by the court, regardless of its occupancy level.

At present, 2,530 remand detainees remain in custody — simply because they cannot afford bail set at R1,000 or less, despite having been granted bail by our courts. We must consider the costs. Keeping each of these individuals in custody costs the taxpayer R463 per person per day. I therefore welcome the pilot launch of an independent Bail Fund — an initiative that will not use a cent of public money. This project will advance bail only for those who have already been deemed eligible by the courts. It will include additional exclusions to safeguard the public, such as for those charged with serious crimes like gender-based violence.

Similar cost-drivers are linked to foreign national offenders. The South African taxpayer foots the bill for just over 24,000 foreign nationals. Calculated at R463 per day, this results in an expense of R11 112 000 per day. We are currently exploring various solutions, including diplomatic approaches.

These are some examples of creative solutions to our problems. The Department is also exploring alternative solutions for enhanced correctional supervision for eligible candidates to alleviate the burden of overcrowding.

Restoring DCS as a state security structure

We should take bold action to ensure that we address the current shortcomings and to develop lasting solutions. To this end, I have recently formally requested the President to give consideration to restoring the Department of Correctional Services’

participation in the state security governance structures. Should this be granted, it will yield five key advantages:

Enhanced access to critical intelligence and security technologies; Stronger integration with other security departments in tactical operations and planning; Improved professionalisation and specialised training suited to high-risk environments; A positive impact on staff morale and retention of skilled personnel; and More appropriate budget alignment with the Department’s core security mandate.

We currently face numerous regulatory obstacles, which result in the department not being able to utilise signal jammers or intercept communication. If we succeed with being restored to a state security structure, it will greatly assist in the fight against organised criminal activities which are taking place in our correctional facilities.

Conclusion

We find ourselves with an abundance of possibilities but also complexities and challenges. As mentioned, our mission is to make the best – doing more with less. More savings of taxpayers’ money, more raids, greater discipline, bigger efforts to uproot corruption, more implementation of creative solutions, a bigger, happier workforce and ultimately, greater public trust.

Die vordering wat gemaak is, is nog gering – maar dit is ‘n stap in die rigting van ‘n korrektiewe dienste wat vry is van korrupsie en wat bydra tot ‘n veilige Suid-Afrika.

In conclusion, let me express sincere gratitude to my office staff in the Ministry, the Deputy Minister, the National Commissioner, the senior management team, frontline officials, labour partners, and all those who work tirelessly, often under trying conditions, to uphold the values and duties of our correctional system. My gratitude also extends to this House and the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services – let’s take hands to fix what is broken.

Together, we will continue to strengthen our Department, affirm our constitutional commitments, and ensure that justice prevails in South Africa.

Every day, we are newly afforded the opportunity to restore and build; to fix what is broken; and to render hope for a safe, peaceful and prosperous future.

Let us remind each other that the success of the remainder of this administration depends on our commitment, attitude, and discipline. Let us reaffirm our commitment to a correctional system that serves the people, one rooted in integrity, accountability, and safety. Only then can we truly begin to restore hope, rebuild faith in the system, and move toward the safer South Africa we all deserve.

EK DANK U.



