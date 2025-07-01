Bank of England launches consultation on future banknote designs

News release

The Bank of England is asking the public to give their views on what theme they would like to see represented in the design of the next series of banknotes – through a consultation launching today (2 July 2025).

Our banknotes have showcased notable historical figures since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first person other than the monarch to feature on a Bank of England banknote. There are many ways to represent the UK on our banknotes. The consultation gives people the opportunity to express their views on what theme they would like us to feature on the next series of our banknotes. The six potential themes we have identified include:

notable historical figures

architecture and landmarks

arts, culture and sport

noteworthy events in history

innovation

nature

The public can also suggest other themes for the Bank to consider.

Victoria Cleland, the Bank of England’s Chief Cashier, said: ‘Banknotes are more than just an important means of payment – they serve as a symbolic representation of our collective national identity and an opportunity to celebrate the UK. I am really keen to hear what themes the public would like to see represented on the next series of notes.’

The next series of banknotes will feature a portrait of the monarch, regardless of the selected theme(s).

Banknotes are complex and it is a detailed, multi-year process to design, test and print them, to ensure they are high-quality, resilient and accessible.

Depending on which theme is selected, we may seek further feedback from the public on the specific images that could be used to show the chosen theme. We will keep the public updated, including announcing the final note designs in due course.