Bank of England launches consultation on future banknote designs
News release
The Bank of England is asking the public to give their views on what theme they would like to see represented in the design of the next series of banknotes – through a consultation launching today (2 July 2025).
Our banknotes have showcased notable historical figures since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first person other than the monarch to feature on a Bank of England banknote. There are many ways to represent the UK on our banknotes. The consultation gives people the opportunity to express their views on what theme they would like us to feature on the next series of our banknotes. The six potential themes we have identified include:
- notable historical figures
- architecture and landmarks
- arts, culture and sport
- noteworthy events in history
- innovation
- nature
The public can also suggest other themes for the Bank to consider.
Victoria Cleland, the Bank of England’s Chief Cashier, said: ‘Banknotes are more than just an important means of payment – they serve as a symbolic representation of our collective national identity and an opportunity to celebrate the UK. I am really keen to hear what themes the public would like to see represented on the next series of notes.’
The next series of banknotes will feature a portrait of the monarch, regardless of the selected theme(s).
Banknotes are complex and it is a detailed, multi-year process to design, test and print them, to ensure they are high-quality, resilient and accessible.
Depending on which theme is selected, we may seek further feedback from the public on the specific images that could be used to show the chosen theme. We will keep the public updated, including announcing the final note designs in due course.
Notes to editors
- The consultation closes at 11.59pm on 31 July 2025. We are seeking responses in particular from UK residents and British citizens living abroad. They can be submitted via an online form on the Bank’s website or by post.
- Examples for images depicting the six potential themes included in the consultation paper include:
- notable historical figures: This theme, which is used on our current series, could be depicted by portraits of specific historical figures who have made an important contribution to UK society and culture. We will not represent living people on our banknotes, with the exception of the monarch.
- architecture and landmarks: This theme could be depicted by images of iconic buildings and other places, such as castles, bridges or heritage sites across the UK.
- arts, culture and sport: This theme could be depicted by images of the arts, music, literature, customs, food, film, television or sport which define the UK.
- noteworthy events in history: This theme could be depicted by images of important events and movements which have shaped the UK.
- innovation: This theme could be depicted by images of important advancements, technologies, discoveries or ideas developed in the UK.
- nature: This theme could be depicted by images of native plants, animals, or natural landscapes such as rivers, lakes, mountains or coastal scenes from around the UK.
3. The first of the current G Series notes was the £5 issued in September 2016. This was followed by the £10 in September 2017, the £20 in February 2020 and the £50 note in June 2021.
4. While cash use has declined over the past decade, it is still the preferred payment method for around one in five people and used by many more. The Bank is committed to providing cash for those who wish to use it.
