FutStrikers Launches America’s First Soccer Ball Subscription, Redefining Match-Quality Access for Youth Club Players

Co-Founders Hamayun Babar and Kellen Tallada celebrate the arrival of the first Tekno24 match balls at their Avondale, AZ fulfillment center.

Premium match balls engineered for elite performance, delivered nationwide to youth club players with savings up to 20% through subscription plans.

We built FutStrikers so players could train with genuine match-quality balls without the hassle or markup, ensuring every touch is at the highest level.” — Hamayun Babar, Co-Founder

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move that’s transforming how American families and youth soccer programs source elite-level gear, FutStrikers Inc. has officially launched Fut Strikers Club, the nation’s first soccer ball subscription built specifically for club and academy-level players.Founded by two soccer dads out of a Phoenix garage—one a product designer with generational ties to world-class ball manufacturing, and the other a seasoned entrepreneur with enterprise and brand-building experience—FutStrikers is quickly emerging as the most convenient, cost-effective way to keep competitive players training at the highest level.“We created FutStrikers to deliver match balls worthy of the game’s future stars — without the markup or the hassle,” said Hamayun Babar, Co-Founder and Product Designer. “We’ve engineered these balls from the inside out using the same advanced production methods trusted by the pros — and made them accessible to American players who expect more from their gear.”Introducing the Tekno24: The Club-Level Match Ball That Changes the Game.“Honestly, this ball is incredible—it’s genuine match-ball quality,” said Connar Mackay, professional USL player, Division 1 athlete, and prominent soccer influencer. “I was blown away the first time I used it. Filmed an entire training session with it, and now I’m thrilled to have multiple Tekno24 balls in my gear bag.”With an MSRP of $49.99, the Tekno24 offers unmatched value. Through the Fut Strikers Club subscription—available exclusively at futstrikersclub.com —players and parents can save up to 20% off MSRP while ensuring a fresh, game-ready ball is always within reach.A Model Built for Growth and the Modern Game.Fut Strikers Club offers monthly, bi-monthly, and quarterly plans, delivering fresh Tekno24 match balls directly to athletes and coaches across the country. Early traction has been strong in Phoenix, the company’s launch market, with rapid expansion through club partnerships, trainers, and private academies in key soccer regions.With two professional USL Championship athletes signed and over 10 brand ambassadors behind the mission, FutStrikers is already gaining momentum as the preferred match ball for the youth soccer ecosystem.From World-Class Craftsmanship to U.S. Soccer Fields.Designed for the rigors of modern club soccer, FutStrikers merges elite performance engineering with direct-to-door convenience. The company, through capital investment is preparing to expand into 10 new markets across the U.S., UK, Middle East, and Asia over the next 36 months to meet rising global demand.“Repetition is everything in soccer. But the tools matter,” added Babar. “We’re building a ball—and a business—that meets the level of ambition these kids have.”Poised for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Boom.As the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, youth participation in soccer is rapidly accelerating nationwide. FutStrikers has strategically launched to meet the rising demand, positioning itself as the go-to soccer ball brand for a new generation of young players inspired by the global stage. With youth soccer enrollment expected to surge dramatically over the next several years, FutStrikers is uniquely poised to capitalize on this growth, ensuring that American club players have consistent access to premium, affordable match balls needed to excel.About FutStrikers Inc.FutStrikers Inc. is a youth performance sports company focused on making elite soccer products accessible through direct-to-consumer innovation. Its flagship brand, FutStrikers, is the exclusive creator of the Tekno24 match ball. Fut Strikers Club is the company’s flexible subscription service, delivering FIFA-standard match balls to elite youth players across the U.S.

