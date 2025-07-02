The Size Exclusion Chromatography SEC HPLC Column Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC) HPLC Column Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC) HPLC Column Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Factors Have Been Contributing To The SEC HPLC Column Market's Incredible Growth?

The size exclusion chromatography SEC HPLC column market’s growth has been phenomenal in recent years. It was valued at $0.46 billion in 2024 but is projected to reach $0.51 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. This significant growth can be primarily attributed to increased adoption of SEC for determining molecular weight, higher frequency of chronic diseases pushing for drug discovery, growing usage of SEC in the food and beverage industry for quality control, increasing government funding for research and development, and the expansion of biopharmaceutical contract research organizations.

Wondering How The SEC HPLC Column Market Dynamics Will Change Going Forward?

The size exclusion chromatography SEC HPLC column market is predicted to enjoy strong growth in the forthcoming years, reaching as high as $0.73 billion in 2029 and showcasing a CAGR of 9.5%. This promising forecast period's growth can be attributed to increasing demand for protein purification in biopharmaceuticals, the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, escalating research activities in life sciences, expansion of personalized medicine and biologics development, and growing focus on polymer characterization. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period include advancements in chromatographic technologies, technological innovations such as ultra-high-pressure SEC columns, the adoption of multi-dimensional chromatography techniques incorporating SEC, the demand for cost-effective and reliable chromatography solutions, and the increasing trend of outsourcing analytical testing to specialized laboratories.

What Role Is Personalized Medicine Playing In The SEC HPLC Column Market Growth?

The rise in demand for personalized medication is envisaged to give a significant boost to the size exclusion chromatography SEC HPLC column market. Personalized medication seeks to tailor medical treatments to an individual's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and health condition to realize effective and safe outcomes. The rising demand for personalized medication is powered by genetic advances and the necessity for more efficient, tailored treatments. SEC HPLC columns are vital in accurately analyzing therapeutic proteins' molecular size and aggregation state, ensuring their safety and optimum efficacy for individualized treatment. For example, in February 2024, according to the US-based non-profit organization, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the US Food and Drug Administration FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies that aimed at rare diseases in 2023, marking a significant increase from the six approvals registered in 2022. Therefore, the escalating demand for personalized medications will undoubtedly spur the growth of the SEC HPLC column market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The SEC HPLC Column Market Share?

Major companies in the SEC HPLC column market include Merck & Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Buchi Labortechnik AG, Phenomenex Inc., Tosoh Bioscience LLC, Knauer, JASCO Inc., Sepax Technologies Inc., SIELC Technologies, Eprogen Inc., Wyatt Technology, and MZ-Analysentechnik GmbH.

What Key Industry Trends Are Driving SEC HPLC Column Market Momentum?

Noteworthy industry players are concentrating on developing innovative solutions like multi-attribute quantification methods to tackle critical challenges in gene therapy development. These techniques allow for the simultaneous evaluation of multiple attributes enhancing analytical precision and efficiency. For instance, in August 2023, Waters Corporation, a US-based laboratory instrument manufacturing company, introduced the XBridge Premier GTx BEH SEC columns, specifically engineered to boost the analysis and lower the cost of gene therapies, particularly those involving adeno-associated viral AAV vectors.

These columns provide significant benefits like lowering sample requirements by 3 to 10 times, doubling analytical speed, improving sensitivity and resolution. The innovative design makes them perfectly suited for process development, formulation analysis, regulatory assessments, and quality assurance, enabling quicker, more detailed, and cost-efficient analysis of AAVs and other large biomolecules, thereby advancing gene therapy research and production.

How Is The SEC HPLC Column Market Segmented?

The SEC HPLC column global market is segmented into several categories and subcategories.

1 By Type: Standard SEC Column, High-Resolution SEC Column, Ultra-High-Performance SEC Column, 2D SEC Column

2 By Material: Organic Solvents, Polymeric Materials, Silica-Based Materials, Modified Silica Particles

3 By Application: Biopharmaceutical Analysis, Protein Purification, Nucleic Acid Analysis, Polymer Characterization

4 By End-User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Academic And Research Institutions, Biotechnology Firms, Environmental Testing Laboratories

Sub-segments:

1 Standard SEC Column: Polymer-Based Columns, Silica-Based Columns, Composite Material Columns, Bio-based Columns

2 High-Resolution SEC Column: Narrow Pore Size Columns, Medium Pore Size Columns, Wide Pore Size Columns, Monodisperse Particle Columns

3 Ultra-High-Performance SEC Column: Sub-2 µm Particle Size Columns, Core-Shell Particle Columns, Superficially Porous Particle Columns, High Mechanical Strength Columns

4 2D SEC Column: SEC × Reversed Phase Chromatography Columns, SEC × Ion Exchange Chromatography Columns, SEC × Affinity Chromatography Columns, SEC × Hydrophilic Interaction Chromatography HILIC Columns

What Are The Leading Region In The SEC HPLC Column Market?

North America was the largest region for this market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific has shown the most promising emergence, being projected to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers a global perspective, including regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

