Major Gabapentin Market Trend 2025: Advancements Bioequivalent Gabapentin Tablets Boost Neurological Treatment Options

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Gabapentin Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Current Scenario Of The Gabapentin Market And Its Future Prospects?

The gabapentin market size could record strong growth in the long run from different sectors. An estimated value of $2.78 billion in 2024 could escalate to around $3.01 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. The escalation during this historic period can be credited to factors like the rising prevalence of epilepsy, increasing neuropathic pain incidents, growing neurological disorders awareness, augmenting elderly population, and the rise in generic anticonvulsants usage.

How Is The Gabapentin Market Projected To Expand In The Future?

It is projected that the gabapentin market size may witness more profound growth in the subsequent years. The market could swell to $4.12 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. The expansion predicted in this forecast period could be boosted by an increasing demand for chronic pain management, rising approvals for gabapentin formulations, the development of healthcare access in developing regions, an increasing focus on personalized medicine, and a growing neurological disorder burden. Additionally, advancements in drug delivery systems, integration of gabapentin in combination therapies, and advancements in pharmacogenomics applications are some of the significant trends expected to shape the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24544&type=smp

What Are The Potential Growth Drivers Of The Gabapentin Market?

One of the critical elements bolstering the growth of the gabapentin market is the rising prevalence of epilepsy. This neurological disorder, characterized by recurrent seizures caused by the brain's irregular electrical activities, is mainly proliferating due to the aging population, thus increasing the risk of neurological disorders triggering seizures. Gabapentin then comes into play to control epilepsy by suppressing abnormal nerve activity in the brain and reducing signals that cause seizures. Evidence of the imminent growth of the gabapentin market because of the growing prevalence of epilepsy is seen in a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-government agency, recording approximately 2.9 million U.S. adults, aged 18 and older, living with active epilepsy in 2022. This value represented a 1.08% increase compared to 2021.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Gabapentin Market?

It is imperative to note some of the significant industry players operating in the gabapentin market. Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan Inc., Apotex Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Cipla Limited, Lupin Limited, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are some outstanding market players. Others include Ipca Laboratories Private Limited, Granules India Limited, Medley Pharmaceuticals Limited, Wockhardt Limited, Epic Pharma LLC, Healing Pharma India Pvt. Ltd., Rochem International Inc., Accord Healthcare Limited, Strides Pharma Science Limited, and Ascend Laboratories LLC.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gabapentin-global-market-report

What Are The Latest Trends Emerging In The Gabapentin Market?

Many companies operating in the gabapentin market are focusing on developing advanced formulations, such as bioequivalent tablets. These aim to improve therapeutic effectiveness and broaden the neurological conditions treatment options. An example is the Strides Pharma Science Limited that launched the Gabapentin Tablets USP in 600 mg and 800 mg strengths in March 2024. This company, based in India, had its innovative gabapentin approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration USFDA to expand the neurology portfolio in the US market.

How Is The Gabapentin Market Segmented?

The gabapentin market report covers its segmentation into:

1 By Type: Generic, Branded

2 By Dosage Form: Tablet, Capsule, Oral Solution

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

4 By Application: Epilepsy, Neuropathic Pain, Restless Legs Syndrome, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Generic: Gabapentin Immediate Release IR, Gabapentin Extended Release ER, Gabapentin Capsules, Gabapentin Tablets, Gabapentin Oral Solution

2 By Branded: Neurontin, Gralise, Horizant, Other Branded Formulations

Which Regions Have The Most Significant Influence On The Gabapentin Market?

North America held the title of the largest region in the gabapentin market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Glycopeptide Antibiotics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glycopeptide-antibiotics-global-market-report

Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiglaucoma-drugs-global-market-report

Glycomic Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glycomic-therapeutics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas - +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe - +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.