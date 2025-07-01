GEORGIA, July 1 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today nominated Frank O’Connell for appointment to the Chief Judge position of the newly-created Georgia Tax Court. The Court will bring improved efficiency in the adjudication of tax cases at the state level and was created by a constitutional amendment approved by Georgia voters during the November 2024 election. Pending his confirmation by the Georgia House and Senate Judiciary committees, O'Connell's four-year term as Chief tax court judge will begin on April 1, 2026.

"Georgia taxpayers deserve leadership at the Department of Revenue that recognizes who they are most accountable to and as commissioner, Frank O'Connell has never forgotten that - serving the people of our state with honor and great work ethic," said Governor Brian Kemp. "That's why I'm again asking Frank to serve in a leadership position that will benefit the entire state. Marty and I are confident that with his skills and expertise, he will bring the same level of dedication to this new role."

“Georgia’s fiscal stability and success is a testament of the great leadership from public servants like Frank O’Connell,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “Commisisoner O’Connell has led the Department of Revenue well and I believe he will continue to be a great leader for Georgia in this new role. I look forward to working with him and seeing his expertise positively impact Georgia’s tax court.”

“Frank O’Connell has served the hardworking taxpayers of our state with integrity and dedication for over two decades,” said House Speaker Jon Burns. “Like our colleagues in the Senate, we look forward to confirming his appointment as Chief Judge of the Georgia Tax Court.”

Frank M. O’Connell currently serves as Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Revenue, following his appointment by Governor Kemp to that role in February 2023. O’Connell previously served as Deputy Commissioner and as General Counsel for the Georgia Department of Revenue. He began his 21 years of service with the State of Georgia in the Department of Revenue’s Compliance Division and transferred to what is now the Office of General Counsel as Assistant Director before his appointment as General Counsel.

In his previous role as Deputy Commissioner, O’Connell was responsible for the Tax Operations divisions of Audits, Taxpayer Services, Compliance, and Processing, and the External Operations divisions of Motor Vehicle Tag & Title, Alcohol & Tobacco Regulation, Local Government Services, and Special Investigations. In his role as General Counsel where O’Connell spent most of his DOR career, he oversaw the drafting of legislative bills for the Department’s annual legislative package, the drafting of all DOR tax, alcohol & tobacco, and motor vehicle regulations, and advised the Department on agency contracts, Open Records Act responses, and the application of confidentiality laws protecting taxpayer data.

Prior to joining the Georgia Department of Revenue in 2003, Mr. O’Connell consulted in state and local taxation for ten years at two “Big Four” accounting firms. A member of the Tax Section of the State Bar of Georgia, Mr. O’Connell received his law degree from the University of Notre Dame and his LL.M. in Taxation from New York University.

O’Connell resides in East Cobb with his wife, Shelia.