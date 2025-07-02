$15 billion awarded to local businesses through government procurement

Release date: 02/07/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s commitment to looking local first has seen South Australian businesses awarded more than $15 billion of new procurement contracts since coming to government in 2022.

Between 1 July 2024 and 31 May 2025, $5.18 billion in contracts were awarded to South Australian businesses.

SA businesses now account for 91 per cent of government procurement, up from 68 per cent in 2021-22.

These results follow the government’s changes to procurement policies to ensure departments look to support local suppliers first when awarding contracts.

Local businesses will be able to learn more about the upcoming opportunities, with approximately 1000 people to attend today’s Meet the Buyer event at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Hosted by the Office of the Industry Advocate and delivered in partnership with the South Australian Business Chamber, Meet the Buyer enables businesses of all sizes to have one-on-one conversations with key government buyers and decision-makers to help successfully navigate the procurement process and expand their network of government contacts.

Representatives from more than 40 State Government departments and public authorities will be in attendance, as well as head contractors from major infrastructure projects, industry associations and local government representatives.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

Local businesses are the big winners from this Government’s commitment to look local first, cashing in on more than $15 billion in government contracts.

The reforms we have made to procurement are delivering real results for South Australian businesses and workers, putting more money into our state’s economy.

The Meet the Buyer event is an opportunity to give even more local companies a helping hand, so they are best placed to win government contracts and tenders.

Attributable to John Chapman OAM, Industry Advocate

I am very pleased that we have been able to partner with the South Australian Business Chamber and forge stronger connections between Government procurement and businesses in this State.

It is crucial that Government provide that commercial bridge to the business community and this has been reflected in a significant lift in Meet the Buyer registrations this year.

As these figures released today show, there are enormous opportunities for businesses to secure government contracts and the Meet the Buyer event opens that door.

The event provides the chance to explore the State Government’s forward procurement plans which allows businesses to identify procurements suited to their operations and properly prepare for tendering opportunities.

Attributable to Andrew Kay, CEO South Australian Business Chamber

The scope of works being undertaken across South Australia is opening up more opportunities for local business than ever before.

For many businesses, partnering with Government is a new frontier and we are regularly contacted by operators seeking information on how they can participate.

The SA Business Chamber has collaborated with the Office of the Industry Advocate and the SA Government for this year’s Meet the Buyer, to provide practical knowledge and meaningful connections that will enable businesses to make informed decisions as to their future.