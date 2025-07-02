2025-75 COURT ORDER ISSUED BLOCKING THE DISMANTLING OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

COURT ORDER ISSUED BLOCKING THE DISMANTLING OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

News Release 2025-75

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 1, 2025

HONOLULU — Attorney General Anne Lopez and a coalition of 19 other attorneys general secured a preliminary injunction halting Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s attempt to dismantle the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), ensuring continued access to critical public health and social service programs.

On May 5, the coalition sued the administration to stop the sweeping and unlawful directive, which left HHS unable to carry out many of its most vital functions. Today, Judge Melissa R. Dubose of the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island blocked the administration’s mass layoffs at several key HHS agencies while the case proceeds.

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is a cornerstone of our national health infrastructure, delivering vital services that protect our communities, from ensuring access to affordable healthcare to safeguarding public health during times of crisis, said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “Dismantling this essential agency would not only jeopardize healthcare for millions of Americans but would undermine decades of health and mental health care progress. None of this is remotely ‘Making America Healthy Again.’ As Governor, I stand firm in supporting the preservation of institutions like HHS that directly contribute to the health and well-being of Hawaiʻi’s citizens.”

“My department is committed to uphold the rule of law, and this decision underscores that Secretary Kennedy’s actions were plainly unlawful,” said Attorney General Lopez. “We will continue to fight for the people of Hawaiʻi and our rights to receive crucial services from the federal government required to be provided by law.”

On March 27, Secretary Kennedy announced a sweeping restructuring of HHS. The plan collapsed 28 agencies into 15, terminated 10,000 employees without warning, and left key HHS offices shuttered or in disarray. Many workers learned they were fired only after being locked out of their offices and deactivated from government systems.

In their lawsuit, Attorney General Lopez and the multistate coalition argued that this unlawful overhaul immediately endangered lives and left crucial systems in chaos. The overhaul cut off federal support for Head Start centers, suspended maternal health data collection, and nearly shuttered disease monitoring at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The administration also terminated the entire team responsible for updating federal poverty guidelines – a tool used to determine eligibility for programs like SNAP, Medicaid, and housing assistance.

Today, Judge DuBose granted the states’ request for a preliminary injunction, blocking further implementation of the restructuring and stopping the termination of employees across four critical offices:

The CDC, including the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health;

The Center for Tobacco Products;

The Office of Head Start; and

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.

Solicitor General Kalikoʻonālani Fernandes and Special Assistant to the Attorney General Dave Day represent the state of Hawaiʻi in this matter.

Joining Attorney General Lopez in this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

# # #

Media contacts:

Dave Day

Special Assistant to the Attorney General

Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General

Office: 808-586-1284

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov

Toni Schwartz

Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General

Office 808-586-1252

Cell: 808-379-9249