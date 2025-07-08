Blues Rock Guitarist Dennis Jones Ignites the Stage with Blistering Blues Rock — New Album 'About Time' Makes Waves

Get Ready to Crank It Up — Blues You Can Rock To

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues Rock has a new name, Dennis Jones! One of America’s hottest blues rock powerhouses, Dennis Jones uses down-home blues soul with scorching guitar-driven rock, creating a sound that's as raw as it is electrifying. After years of lighting up the stage in support of legends like Johnny Winter, Buddy Guy, George Thorogood, and Tinsley Ellis, … he is now the headliner.

With searing guitar solos, smooth yet gritty vocals, and a stage presence that radiates pure energy, Dennis Jones delivers a live experience that’s impossible to forget. Backed by a rhythm section that brings thunder and heavy groove in equal measure, this band doesn’t just play the blues — they rock it like no one else.

Jones’s sound bridges the past and present, channeling the roots of traditional blues through a contemporary lens. His songwriting speaks to both eras with a voice that’s authentic, soulful, and unmistakably his own. Dennis has penned songs for other renowned artists, including blues legend Guitar Shorty, further cementing his reputation as a force in modern blues rock.

"Dennis Jones is an absolute beast of a musician and songwriter and "Soft, Hard & Loud" will claim a space in your rotation after a single listen. Be cool and let it happen." Rock & Blues Muse Review - By Mike O’Cull

His latest album, “About Time,” released in June 2024 on his own label Blue Rock Records, is already making waves — nominated for Best Blues Rock Album at the 2025 Blues Music Awards in Memphis, TN. The hit single “Don’t Stop” spent an impressive 10 weeks in the Top 10 on B.B. King's Bluesville "Rack of Blues" and the album held strong in the Top 20 for four weeks.

Dennis Jones’s accolades include the Bobby Rush Blues Entertainer Award from the 2023 Just Blues Awards, recognizing his outstanding musicianship in Traditional Blues. He’s a former member of The Bus Boys ("The Boys Are Back in Town") and a part of the Zac Harmon Band when they won First Place at the 2004 Blues Music Awards Competition.

Since 2003, Dennis Jones has independently released eight acclaimed albums and a live DVD, each one earning glowing reviews and global radio airplay. With fans across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, he’s a true ambassador of American Blues Rock.

"Dennis Jones, he stands as one of the best contemporary Blues guitarists and continues to rewrite the history of the blues power-trio, staying very true to his guitar and his reputation as a composer..." - Blues of Columbia Review

Catch Dennis Jones live and see why critics and fans agree — this is not just Blues… this is Blues that Rocks!



For Booking Contact - Sapphire Artists

Tour Calendar

Tuesday, July 22 @ 6:30PM

Campus Jax/Acoustic Showcase

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Tuesday, August 5 @ 6:00PM

Bluesdays in the Village Palisades Tahoe

Olympic Valley, CA 96146

Saturday, July 12 @ 8:00PM

Harvelle's

Santa Monica 90401

Saturday, August 16 @ 6:00PM

Poorhouse Bistro

San Jose, CA 95110

Sunday, August 17 @ 4:00PM

Dala’s Nest House Concerts

Menlo Park, CA 94025

Saturday, August 23 @ 7:00PM

New Blues Festival

Shoreline Aquatic Park

Long Beach, CA 90802

Sunday, August 24 @ 8:00PM

The Baked Potato

Studio City, CA 91604

Saturday, August 30 @ 8:00PM

Kobe Steakhouse

Seal Beach, CA 90740

Friday, September 5 @ 7:00PM

Monterey Court

Tucson, AZ 85705

Wednesday, October 1 @ 6:00PM

Club Fox

Redwood City, CA 94063

Friday, October 3 @ 7:00PM

Mac's Restaurant & Nightclub

Eugene, OR 97401

Saturday, October 4 @ 7:00PM

The Valley

Tacoma, WA 98421

Sunday, October 5 @ 6:00PM

Private Party

Portland, OR

Friday, October 10 @ 6:30PM

Biscuits And Blues

San Francisco, CA 94102

Friday, October 17 @ 8:00PM

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Saturday, October 18 @ 5:00PM

Matt Denny's Ale House

Arcadia, CA 91006

Sunday, October 19 @ 5:30PM

Malainey's Grill

Long Beach, CA 90803

Monday, October 20 @ 9:30PM

Maui Sugar Mill Saloon

Tarzana, CA 91356

Saturday, October 25 @ 7:00AM

Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

San Diego, CA 92106

Sunday, October 26 @ 7:00AM

Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

Monday, October 27 @ 7:00AM

Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

San Diego, CA 92106

Tuesday, October 28 @ 7:00AM

Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

San Diego, CA 92106

Wednesday, October 29 @ 7:00AM

Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

San Diego, CA 92106

Thursday, October 30 @ 7:00AM

Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

San Diego, CA 92106

Friday, October 31 @ 7:00AM

Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

San Diego, CA 92106

Saturday, November 1 @ 7:00AM

Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

San Diego, CA 92106

Thursday, November 13 @ 6:30PM

Engelwoods On Dearborn

Englewood, FL 34223

Sunday, November 16 @ 7:00PM

Heidi's Jazz Club

Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Wednesday, November 19 @ 7:00PM

The Funky Biscuit

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Thursday, November 20 @ 8:00PM

Buckingham Blues Bar

Fort Myers, FL 33905

Friday, November 21 @ 7:00PM

Sugarshack

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Saturday, November 22 @ 7:00PM

Cottonmouth Southern Soul Food

Bradenton, FL 34205

Sunday, December 7 @ 3:00PM

Powerhouse Pub

Folsom, CA 95630

More dates to come!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.