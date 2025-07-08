Blues Rock Guitarist Dennis Jones Ignites the Stage with Blistering Blues Rock — New Album 'About Time' Makes Waves
Get Ready to Crank It Up — Blues You Can Rock To
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues Rock has a new name, Dennis Jones! One of America’s hottest blues rock powerhouses, Dennis Jones uses down-home blues soul with scorching guitar-driven rock, creating a sound that's as raw as it is electrifying. After years of lighting up the stage in support of legends like Johnny Winter, Buddy Guy, George Thorogood, and Tinsley Ellis, … he is now the headliner.
With searing guitar solos, smooth yet gritty vocals, and a stage presence that radiates pure energy, Dennis Jones delivers a live experience that’s impossible to forget. Backed by a rhythm section that brings thunder and heavy groove in equal measure, this band doesn’t just play the blues — they rock it like no one else.
Jones’s sound bridges the past and present, channeling the roots of traditional blues through a contemporary lens. His songwriting speaks to both eras with a voice that’s authentic, soulful, and unmistakably his own. Dennis has penned songs for other renowned artists, including blues legend Guitar Shorty, further cementing his reputation as a force in modern blues rock.
"Dennis Jones is an absolute beast of a musician and songwriter and "Soft, Hard & Loud" will claim a space in your rotation after a single listen. Be cool and let it happen." Rock & Blues Muse Review - By Mike O’Cull
His latest album, “About Time,” released in June 2024 on his own label Blue Rock Records, is already making waves — nominated for Best Blues Rock Album at the 2025 Blues Music Awards in Memphis, TN. The hit single “Don’t Stop” spent an impressive 10 weeks in the Top 10 on B.B. King's Bluesville "Rack of Blues" and the album held strong in the Top 20 for four weeks.
Dennis Jones’s accolades include the Bobby Rush Blues Entertainer Award from the 2023 Just Blues Awards, recognizing his outstanding musicianship in Traditional Blues. He’s a former member of The Bus Boys ("The Boys Are Back in Town") and a part of the Zac Harmon Band when they won First Place at the 2004 Blues Music Awards Competition.
Since 2003, Dennis Jones has independently released eight acclaimed albums and a live DVD, each one earning glowing reviews and global radio airplay. With fans across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, he’s a true ambassador of American Blues Rock.
"Dennis Jones, he stands as one of the best contemporary Blues guitarists and continues to rewrite the history of the blues power-trio, staying very true to his guitar and his reputation as a composer..." - Blues of Columbia Review
Catch Dennis Jones live and see why critics and fans agree — this is not just Blues… this is Blues that Rocks!
For Booking Contact - Sapphire Artists
Tour Calendar
Tuesday, July 22 @ 6:30PM
Campus Jax/Acoustic Showcase
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Tuesday, August 5 @ 6:00PM
Bluesdays in the Village Palisades Tahoe
Olympic Valley, CA 96146
Saturday, July 12 @ 8:00PM
Harvelle's
Santa Monica 90401
Saturday, August 16 @ 6:00PM
Poorhouse Bistro
San Jose, CA 95110
Sunday, August 17 @ 4:00PM
Dala’s Nest House Concerts
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Saturday, August 23 @ 7:00PM
New Blues Festival
Shoreline Aquatic Park
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sunday, August 24 @ 8:00PM
The Baked Potato
Studio City, CA 91604
Saturday, August 30 @ 8:00PM
Kobe Steakhouse
Seal Beach, CA 90740
Friday, September 5 @ 7:00PM
Monterey Court
Tucson, AZ 85705
Wednesday, October 1 @ 6:00PM
Club Fox
Redwood City, CA 94063
Friday, October 3 @ 7:00PM
Mac's Restaurant & Nightclub
Eugene, OR 97401
Saturday, October 4 @ 7:00PM
The Valley
Tacoma, WA 98421
Sunday, October 5 @ 6:00PM
Private Party
Portland, OR
Friday, October 10 @ 6:30PM
Biscuits And Blues
San Francisco, CA 94102
Friday, October 17 @ 8:00PM
Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Saturday, October 18 @ 5:00PM
Matt Denny's Ale House
Arcadia, CA 91006
Sunday, October 19 @ 5:30PM
Malainey's Grill
Long Beach, CA 90803
Monday, October 20 @ 9:30PM
Maui Sugar Mill Saloon
Tarzana, CA 91356
Saturday, October 25 @ 7:00AM
Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise
San Diego, CA 92106
Sunday, October 26 @ 7:00AM
Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise
Monday, October 27 @ 7:00AM
Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise
San Diego, CA 92106
Tuesday, October 28 @ 7:00AM
Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise
San Diego, CA 92106
Wednesday, October 29 @ 7:00AM
Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise
San Diego, CA 92106
Thursday, October 30 @ 7:00AM
Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise
San Diego, CA 92106
Friday, October 31 @ 7:00AM
Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise
San Diego, CA 92106
Saturday, November 1 @ 7:00AM
Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise
San Diego, CA 92106
Thursday, November 13 @ 6:30PM
Engelwoods On Dearborn
Englewood, FL 34223
Sunday, November 16 @ 7:00PM
Heidi's Jazz Club
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Wednesday, November 19 @ 7:00PM
The Funky Biscuit
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Thursday, November 20 @ 8:00PM
Buckingham Blues Bar
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Friday, November 21 @ 7:00PM
Sugarshack
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Saturday, November 22 @ 7:00PM
Cottonmouth Southern Soul Food
Bradenton, FL 34205
Sunday, December 7 @ 3:00PM
Powerhouse Pub
Folsom, CA 95630
More dates to come!
