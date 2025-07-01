Matt Elliott to Serve as Next UH Mānoa Athletics Director

Posted on Jul 1, 2025 in Main

Photo courtesy: UH

The University of Hawaiʻi (UH) Board of Regents unanimously approved the appointment of Matt Elliott as UH Mānoa’s next athletics director during a special meeting on June 16. Elliott was selected by UH President Wendy Hensel following a national search that drew more than 110 applicants. Elliott officially started in his new role on June 30.

“To the people of Hawaiʻi, to the community, to the coaches, the staff, and the student-athletes, I’m honored to be your next director of athletics,” Elliott said. “I’ve been a fan for many years and I’m so excited to now be part of the team. Together, we will build a department that operates on integrity. We will create the best possible student-athlete experience and we will set our teams up for success.”

Elliott brings more than a decade of Division I athletics administration experience, including 13 years at UCLA, where he most recently served as chief strategy officer. He led the department’s move to the Big Ten and helped develop a five-year strategic plan. His previous roles included oversight of sports, legal affairs, name, image, and likeness policy, compliance and athletic performance. He also helped negotiate a record $280 million apparel deal.

Since 2024, Elliott has worked as the senior director of policy and public affairs at Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. He and his family moved back to Hawaiʻi in 2022. Elliott previously clerked in Hawaiʻi after law school and has long-standing personal ties to the islands.

“I personally spent an incredible amount of my time getting to know the candidates,” Hensel said. From understanding the challenges of the athletics department and thinking about where we need to go in the future, to supporting our student-athletes to the highest possible levels. Our goal is to help them be competitive while also ensuring that they leave with an excellent experience. Matt simply stood out from the competition right from the beginning.”

To learn more about Elliott, visit www.hawaii.edu/news/2025/06/16/elliott-approved-by-bor-uh-manoa-ad/.