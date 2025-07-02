Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation Launches Sweepstakes for Once-in-a-Lifetime Alaska Cruise with Joe Bonamassa

Donate for a Chance to Win an Unforgettable SOLD-OUT 6-Day Music Voyage — All Proceeds Support Music Education

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), the nonprofit founded by blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa, is excited to announce its latest sweepstakes: a chance to win an extraordinary musical adventure aboard the sold-out Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Alaska cruise. This unique floating music festival will sail from Seattle, WA, to Ketchikan, Sitka, and Victoria, BC, aboard Norwegian Jade from September 15 to 21, 2025. The sweepstakes is open throughJuly 18th, 2025, with the winner announced on July 25th. Enter the sweepstakes NOW . For more information about the cruise, visit: https://www.bluesaliveatseaalaska.com Music lovers can enter by donating to KTBA - with every $25 donation earning 10 entries andunlimited chances of winning. All proceeds directly benefit KTBA’s mission to fund musiceducation programs, scholarships, and resources for schools in need across the U.S. Since2011, KTBA has impacted more than 110,000 students by helping sustain the art of music inschools.The Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Alaska cruise will feature performances by Joe Bonamassa,Marcus King, Little Feat, Marc Broussard, The Record Company, The Heavy Heavy, ShemekiaCopeland, and many more, offering six days of world-class music, intimate collaborations, andspecially curated activities in a breathtaking setting.The Grand Prize Package (Valued at $10,484):● One balcony cabin for two aboard the KTBA at Sea Alaska Cruise (includes taxes, fees,and gratuities)● $1,000 travel stipend● Meet and greet with Joe Bonamassa for two● Spa experience certificate● Dinner for two at a fine dining restaurant aboard the ship● $50 festival merchandise voucherThe sweepstakes comes amid a season of exciting milestones for Bonamassa. His highlyanticipated new album Breakthrough, arrives July 18th via J&R Adventures, featuring recentsingles including the title track “Breakthrough,” the soulful anthem “Still Walking With Me,” themoody “Shake This Ground,” and the high-energy rocker “Trigger Finger,” released just lastweek. The album reflects Bonamassa’s most genre-blending and ambitious work yet, craftedacross sessions in Greece, Egypt, Nashville, and Los Angeles.On the road, Bonamassa just wrapped a successful European tour with Black CountryCommunion and is gearing up for his European summer run, with shows at iconic venuesincluding Montreux Jazz Festival, Bospop, and more. His U.S. summer tour kicks off July 31st atThe Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with stops at Red Rocks, Vina Robles Amphitheatre, andtwo fall dates in Chicago supporting The Who, plus more shows at major venues across thecountry.Since its inception in 2011, KTBA has impacted over 110,000 students across the U.S. byfunding music programs, scholarships, and grants. The foundation expanded its mission in 2020with the Fueling Musicians Program, offering financial relief to musicians facing hardship. Todate, KTBA has raised over $2.7 million in support of music education and artist aid.For sweepstakes details, official rules, and to make a donation for your chance to win, visit https://joeb.me/2025AlaskaSweeps . For more information on Joe Bonamassa’s music, tourdates, and upcoming album, visit www.jbonamassa.com For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.