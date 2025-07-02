Sickle Cell Disease Unites Our Nation; San Rocco Therapeutics Earns Praise from Critics on Both Sides of the Aisle

This is not just a scientific breakthrough, but a moral one.” — Cecelia Mitchell

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a sharply divided political climate, San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT) has done what few thought possible—earned support from both the highest levels of Washington and from those who distrust it. President Donald Trump, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Senator Tim Scott, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Representative Jasmine Crockett have all publicly endorsed SRT’s mission to deliver a safe, accessible gene therapy cure for sickle cell disease.President Trump has praised San Rocco Therapeutics’ work. A Daily Kos article from May 18, 2025, reports that Donald Trump re-posted a Truth Social message by Roger Stone criticizing New York Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly ignoring Girondi’s complaints and compliments the accomplishments at San Rocco Therapeutics. Trump then shared that post on Truth Social, thereby amplifying it.The post condemned the greed of large pharmaceutical companies that, for years, kept companies like SRT on the sidelines while inflated competitors and elite CEO’s and other executives soaked the system. Today, people are challenging the archaic, corrupt healthcare system. This is not about politics—it’s about people. This is not a partisan cause—it’s a human one. Republicans, Democrats, independents, libertarians, conservatives, liberals, populists, progressives, watchdogs, and even anti-government activists are finding rare common ground around one simple idea: a cure that’s effective, safe, and priced to reach the people who need it most.For decades, Big Pharma—and the mainstream media it influences—have propped up billion-dollar companies led by CEOs being paid millions annually, all without delivering accessible solutions. But the people are watching now. “This is not just a scientific breakthrough, but a moral one,” says Cecelia Mitchell, Executive Director of the Hands of Hope–Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation Inc. in Tampa, Florida.The Underdog Breaks ThroughIn a major validation of its decades-long mission, San Rocco Therapeutics has been recognized by TrialSite News as a quiet leader in the global race to genetically cure sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia—two devastating blood disorders. While media and Wall Street have focused almost exclusively on bloated pharmaceutical giants, their millionaire CEOs, and sky-high treatment prices, TrialSite is sounding the alarm: the most affordable, accessible, and potentially safer cure has been hiding in plain sight.In a detailed investigative report published June 28, 2025, TrialSite News called San Rocco “the only truly accessible cure in development.” The report highlights that while pharmaceutical giants have priced gene therapies at $2 million to $3.1 million per patient, San Rocco is targeting a cure at $800,000—a fraction of the cost.Safer, Simpler, SmarterEarly patient results using SRT’s therapy show no serious safety concerns, over a decade after treatment—no cancer cases, no major complications, and a clear signal of lasting health improvement. Unlike some competitors, San Rocco’s approach uses a more natural version of the corrected gene and may require less toxic chemotherapy, improving tolerability for patients.Cure First, Profit SecondFounded by Patrick Girondi and John Walton (late Walmart heir), fathers whose sons were diagnosed with rare diseases, San Rocco Therapeutics has spent over 30 years on a mission to cure—not capitalize. The Girondi and Walton families invested their own resources, stood firm against corruption and legal warfare, and never walked away.“We didn’t set out to become billionaires creating a luxury drug that only the elite could afford,” Girondi said. “We set out to heal people. And we’re not stopping now.”With plans to resume clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe within 8 months, and a treatment priced to reach the millions who need it, San Rocco isn’t just competing—it’s leading.The World Is Watching NowAs TrialSite News concluded, “The race is on, and it’s no longer just about scientific victory—it’s about scalable impact. The real winners will be those who don’t just invent a cure but ensure it reaches those who need it most.” At long last, the little company that wouldn’t quit is being seen for what it is—not a startup, not a disruptor, but a lifeline. Not looking for applause—just ready to pull others up.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.