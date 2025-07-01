Missouri Attorney General Bailey Shares Firework Safety Tips Ahead Of Independence Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As the Fourth of July approaches and fireworks sales are legal in Missouri from June 20 through July 10, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is urging residents to celebrate safely.

“Our top priority is keeping Missouri families safe,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Fireworks are a cherished tradition, but they must be handled with care. A few simple precautions can prevent disaster and keep the focus on celebrating our nation’s freedom.”

The Attorney General’s Office offers the following safety tips to help ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday season:

General Firework Safety Tips

Never allow children to handle or ignite fireworks.

Do not use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Keep a safe distance from fireworks during use.

Do not attempt to relight a malfunctioning firework.

Soak used or malfunctioning fireworks in water before disposing of them.

Before You Light

Buy legal fireworks: Purchase only from licensed retailers and avoid illegal or homemade devices.

Purchase only from licensed retailers and avoid illegal or homemade devices. Choose a safe location: Select a clear outdoor area away from people, buildings, vehicles, dry grass, and flammable materials.

Select a clear outdoor area away from people, buildings, vehicles, dry grass, and flammable materials. Keep water nearby: Have a bucket of water, a garden hose, or a fire extinguisher ready.

Have a bucket of water, a garden hose, or a fire extinguisher ready. Read instructions: Always follow label directions.

Always follow label directions. Check local ordinances: Some areas restrict usage near schools, churches, or hospitals.

Some areas restrict usage near schools, churches, or hospitals. Prepare for pets: Keep pets indoors and ensure they have ID tags in case they become scared and run away.

During the Display

Only light one firework at a time and move away quickly.

Wear protective eyewear.

Spectators should stay at least 50 feet away from the lighting area.

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hand, including sparklers.

Do not lean over fireworks while lighting them.

Never try to relight a firework that didn’t go off. Wait 20 minutes, soak it in water, and dispose of it properly.

Avoid use while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

After the Display

Soak all used and unused fireworks in water before disposing of them.

Dispose of any duds safely by soaking and then throwing them away.

The Attorney General’s Office encourages all Missourians to stay alert, follow safety guidelines, and make responsible choices to ensure a joyful and injury-free Fourth of July.