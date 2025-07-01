Statewide hate crimes and bias incidents hotline now active in Clark, King, and Spokane counties

SEATTLE — Today Washington launches a hate crimes and bias incidents hotline pilot in three counties across the state. According to the FBI’s hate crimes statistics, Washington has been in the top five states with the most reported hate crimes since 2018. The non-emergency hotline provides people in Clark, King, and Spokane counties an alternative way to report hate crimes or bias incidents.

Hate crimes and incidents of bias have a devastating and long-lasting impact on individuals, families, and communities, making people feel unwelcome or unsafe where they live. Hotline staff will help callers find local, culturally competent, victim-centered, and trauma-informed support services and, with consent of the caller, can assist in reporting incidents to local law enforcement.

The hotline is available by calling 1-855-225-1010. Anyone who wants to report a hate crime or bias incident in the three pilot counties can also visit atg.wa.gov/report-hate.

The Legislature created the hotline in 2024 when it adopted Senate Bill 5427 with bipartisan support. The bill required a pilot program, managed by the Attorney General’s Office, for the hotline in three counties in Washington state — including one in eastern Washington. The three counties were chosen based on hate crimes data available in the 2023 Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs’ Annual Crime Report and the counties’ demographics.

The pilot program will remain active for a year and a half, then the hotline will launch statewide by January 2027. Hate crimes and bias incidents are underreported, and data about their prevalence is limited. Beginning July 1, 2027, the Attorney General’s Office will produce an annual report describing the data collected from hotline reports for the governor, state Legislature, and public regarding hate crimes and bias incidents.

“Hate crimes not only directly harm individuals but also can instill harm throughout the community,” Attorney General Nick Brown said. “Success in these three counties will help us expand the hotline statewide and better understand how to combat hate crimes and bias incidents across Washington.”

Members of the advisory group and local officials offered the following statements on the launch of the hotline pilot:

“We took an important step in 2019 by changing our hate crime laws — but the rise in hate and bias incidents shows there’s still more to do,” said Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, who sponsored the legislation creating the hotline. “That’s why this hotline matters. It’s not just about policy — it’s about people. It’s about making sure every victim is heard and supported.”

“At a time when a hostile federal administration is fueling bigotry against vulnerable communities, many in King County are living in fear and uncertainty,” said King County Council Chair Girmay Zahilay. “I am proud to join the Attorney General’s Office in this initiative and grateful to the community leaders who’ve contributed to this launch. Together, we will continue to stand united against hate.”

“Spokane welcomes the launch of the new Hate Crimes & Bias Incidents Hotline and is proud to be one of three original test locations,” said Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown. “Our Office of Civil Rights, Equity, and Inclusion has been engaged with the Attorney General’s team through its development, and we see this as a vital tool to improve reporting and ensure accountability throughout our community.”

“I am proud that Spokane county is leading the way by piloting the Hate Crimes Hotline program,” said Spokane County Commissioner Amber Waldref. “I’m hopeful this tool will create a new opportunity for residents to report potential hate crimes to ensure the safety and security of everyone in our community.”

“This hotline is an important step toward ensuring people feel safe reporting hate crimes,” said Clark County Sheriff John Horch. “We want everyone in our community to know that their voice matters, and that help is available.”

“The Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander community has experienced hate crimes and bias incidents for hundreds of years and that was amplified during the height of the pandemic,” said Thanh Tran, co-chair of the HAPPEN Business Resource Group. “These incidents continue to occur every day, with little to no mention in the mainstream news. I'm hopeful this hotline will encourage victims to report these incidents so we can empower the community and move towards justice and healing.”

“The hotline is critically important because it acknowledges what our communities have always known: that hate doesn't only exist in the narrow legal definitions that require physical harm or property damage,” said Catalina Velasquez, executive director of the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network. “When immigrant families in my network face verbal harassment that makes them afraid to send their children to school, when transgender people of color experience daily microaggressions that chip away at their humanity, when our elders are told to ‘go back where they came from’ — these are acts of violence that shape our material conditions and our ability to exist safely in the world. The hotline creates space for these experiences to be documented, believed, and responded to with culturally competent, trauma-informed care.”

“I expect that the hotline will allow victims of hate to feel like they have support in their local communities,” said Hershel Zellman, board member of Human Rights Spokane. “I also expect the statistics gathered by the hotline will be used to create educational programming and law enforcement strategies for mitigating the occurrence of hate in the first place.”

“We hope that this hotline will provide culturally competent support, build trust with the Muslim community, and encourage more community members to report incidents,” said Sabrene Odeh, a legal advocate with the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Washington state. “We hope that it will allow for better understanding of Islamophobia, improve the accuracy of future community facing programs and initiatives, and provide the support that resonates with our community members. Representation of the Muslim community in the development and implementation of this hotline reinforces the message that the safety of Muslims is prioritized and valued.”

“Our organization is a trusted messenger of the community we serve,” said Momodou Jobe, programs director of the Washington West African Center. “Our voice comes from what our community tells us and our participation developing the hotline brought our community’s voices into the room.”

“Too many in the Jewish community are grappling with the effects of growing antisemitism and need increased resources and services,” said Miri Cypers, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in the Pacific Northwest. “From our youngest struggling with bias incidents in K-12 schools to community institutions facing threats, the hotline will provide culturally sensitive support.”

“The Sikh community stands firmly for justice and equality for all,” said Jasmit Singh, executive director of the Khalsa Gurmat Center. “We commend the establishment of the hotline as a crucial mechanism for those who have experienced prejudice or hate to have their voices heard and for incidents to be addressed. This hotline empowers communities and reinforces the message that hate has no home in Washington state.”

For more information on Washington’s hate crimes and bias incidents hotline, visit atg.wa.gov/report-hate.

Definitions

Washington law defines a hate crime as assault, property damage or threats to cause injury or property damage that is committed because of the perception of a person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, or disability.

Bias incidents are acts of prejudice that are not criminal in nature and do not involve violence, threats, or property damage. While bias incident cannot be criminally charged, they are important to report.

